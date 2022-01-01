ENTERTAINMENT

South Indian celebs who left us in 2021

SP Jananathan

The National Award-winning director expired after he was found to be brain dead

He was found unconscious at his home and was taken to the hospital. His last film, Laabam, was released in September 2021

Puneeth, popularly known as Appu, suffered an untimely death due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29

Puneeth Rajkumar

The actor was 46-years-old, and his sudden demise left everyone in major shock.

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry left for his heavenly abode due to lung cancer at the age of 66

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

The popular lyricist has written lyrics for over 3000 songs till 2020

The actor, better known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, died at the age of 73

Kesavan Venugopal

The three-time National Award winner died as a result of covid-19 complications

Veteran Kannada actress Kamala Kumari, well known by her stage name Jayanthi, died on July 26, 2021

Jayanthi

