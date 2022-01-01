ENTERTAINMENT
South Indian celebs who left us in 2021
SP Jananathan
The National Award-winning director expired after he was found to be brain dead
(Image- Pinkvilla)
He was found unconscious at his home and was taken to the hospital. His last film, Laabam, was released in September 2021
(Image- Twitter)
Puneeth, popularly known as Appu, suffered an untimely death due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29
Puneeth Rajkumar
(Image- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)
The actor was 46-years-old, and his sudden demise left everyone in major shock.
(Image- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)
Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry left for his heavenly abode due to lung cancer at the age of 66
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry
(Image- Twitter)
The popular lyricist has written lyrics for over 3000 songs till 2020
(Image- Adivi Sesh Twitter)
The actor, better known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, died at the age of 73
Kesavan Venugopal
(Image- Lajose Mechery Instagram)
The three-time National Award winner died as a result of covid-19 complications
(Image- Twitter)
Veteran Kannada actress Kamala Kumari, well known by her stage name Jayanthi, died on July 26, 2021
Jayanthi
(Image- Pinkvilla)
