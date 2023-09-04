Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 04, 2023
South Indian celebs and their businesses
Many celebrities have been stepping into other businesses while simultaneously working for films
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Now celebrities have other sources of income through their side businesses. Let's take a look at some south stars and their side business
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The actor owns 'N Grill' restaurant and N Convention Center. He is also the co-owner id the football team, Kerala Blasters
Akkineni Nagarjuna
Image: Nagarjuna's Twitter
The actress owns a jewelry and shoe company in her name. She has also set foot into the real estate sector
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
The actor started a talent management company besides acting
Jagapathi Babu
Image: Jagapathi Babu’s Instagram
The actress is also a playback singer and owns a production company
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram
Ram Charan owns Trujet, a Hyderabad-based airline and is the owner of Hyderabad Pole and riding club
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan’s Instagram
He is the owner of VFX company besides being an actor
Rana Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram
The South Indian actress owns an online jewelry brand called 'White & Gold'
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Allu Arjun runs a restaurant with an international company where most celebrities visit to enjoy
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
