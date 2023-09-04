Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 04, 2023

South Indian celebs and their businesses

Many celebrities have been stepping into other businesses while simultaneously working for films 

South Indian celebrities

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

Now celebrities have other sources of income through their side businesses. Let's take a look at some south stars and their side business

Other means of income

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The actor owns 'N Grill' restaurant and N Convention Center. He is also the co-owner id the football team, Kerala Blasters

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Image: Nagarjuna's Twitter

The actress owns a jewelry and shoe company in her name. She has also set foot into the real estate sector

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram 

The actor started a talent management company besides acting

Jagapathi Babu

Image: Jagapathi Babu’s Instagram 

The actress is also a playback singer and owns a production company 

Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Ram Charan owns Trujet, a Hyderabad-based airline and is the owner of Hyderabad Pole and riding club

Ram Charan

Image: Ram Charan’s Instagram 

He is the owner of VFX company besides being an actor

Rana Daggubati

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram 

The South Indian actress owns an online jewelry brand called 'White & Gold'

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Allu Arjun runs a restaurant with an international company where most celebrities visit to enjoy 

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here