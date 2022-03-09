Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 09, 2022

South Indian celebs with their pets

Vijay Deverakonda

The heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda, is a complete dog lover and has a pet dog named Storm Deverakonda. The actor adores Storm and frequently shares his glimpses on social media

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor is the owner of two Siberian huskies. Their names are Tango and Zoya

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Sai Dharam Tej

The Malayalam actor has a soft spot for pets. He has two dogs, Pablo, a beagle, and Loki, a Saluki, as well as a Sun Conure bird

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

Tovino Thomas

Mohanlal has an inevitable fondness towards pets. He used to have a lot of pets at his house. He currently has a cute furry companion named Bailey

Image: Tijo John

Mohanlal

The actress is also a doting dog parent to two dogs, Hash and Saasha. She often shares glimpses of the two on social media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Keerthy is the mom to her adorable pet dog, Nyke. Her love for her pet is unconditional and beyond

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Malayalam actor adores his furry friend, Zorro. He frequently shares images of Zorro on social media

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Nazriya and her husband, Fahadh Faasil, have a Shitzu puppy named Oreo. Fahadh handed Oreo to Nazriya as a present

Nazriya Nazim

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Vikram Chiyaan has an undeniable affection towards pets. He is the proud owner of four dogs, Sanchez, Akki, Veera and a golden cocker spaniel

Vikram Chiyaan

Image: Vikram Chiyaan Instagram

