MAR 09, 2022
South Indian celebs with their pets
Vijay Deverakonda
The heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda, is a complete dog lover and has a pet dog named Storm Deverakonda. The actor adores Storm and frequently shares his glimpses on social media
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor is the owner of two Siberian huskies. Their names are Tango and Zoya
Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram
Sai Dharam Tej
The Malayalam actor has a soft spot for pets. He has two dogs, Pablo, a beagle, and Loki, a Saluki, as well as a Sun Conure bird
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
Tovino Thomas
Mohanlal has an inevitable fondness towards pets. He used to have a lot of pets at his house. He currently has a cute furry companion named Bailey
Image: Tijo John
Mohanlal
The actress is also a doting dog parent to two dogs, Hash and Saasha. She often shares glimpses of the two on social media
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Keerthy is the mom to her adorable pet dog, Nyke. Her love for her pet is unconditional and beyond
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Malayalam actor adores his furry friend, Zorro. He frequently shares images of Zorro on social media
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Nazriya and her husband, Fahadh Faasil, have a Shitzu puppy named Oreo. Fahadh handed Oreo to Nazriya as a present
Nazriya Nazim
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Vikram Chiyaan has an undeniable affection towards pets. He is the proud owner of four dogs, Sanchez, Akki, Veera and a golden cocker spaniel
Vikram Chiyaan
Image: Vikram Chiyaan Instagram
