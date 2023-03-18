MAR 18, 2023
South Indian divas to follow on Instagram
Known for her work in Tamil cinema and her voguish fashion sense, Malavika Mohanan should be on top of your list
Source: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha is one of the highest-paid Telugu actresses. If you want to keep up with fashion trends with a bit of glam, you should follow her
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
She has won 4 National awards and was featured in India’s 30 under 30. Follow Sai for a natural, raw Instagram experience
Source: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi
Rashmika is one of the most followed South Indian actresses on social media
Source: Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Actor, singer, and daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan regularly posts about her life, fashion, and work
Actor, dancer, singer, and model, Keerthy Suresh showcases her candid side of life on social media regularly wishing fans on important occasions
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh
She predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She has a staggering 13.3M followers on Instagram
Source: Anupama Parmeswaran Instagram
Anupama Parmeswaran
Nidhhi Agerwal rose to fame with the Tamil movie Eeshwaran. She has always been active on Instagram and interacts with the fans
Source: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal
Tamannaah Bhatia is seen across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Follow her for chic fashion sense, beauty, and life
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah
Pooja Hegde started her career as a model and eventually became an actress in Tamil and Telugu films. She actively shares her fashion shoots and ensures she is consistent for the audience
Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
