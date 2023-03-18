Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment 

MAR 18, 2023

South Indian divas to follow on Instagram

Known for her work in Tamil cinema and her voguish fashion sense, Malavika Mohanan should be on top of your list

Source: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is one of the highest-paid Telugu actresses. If you want to keep up with fashion trends with a bit of glam, you should follow her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She has won 4 National awards and was featured in India’s 30 under 30. Follow Sai for a natural, raw Instagram experience

Source: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi

Rashmika is one of the most followed South Indian actresses on social media

Source: Rashmika Mandanna 

Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan

Actor, singer, and daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan regularly posts about her life, fashion, and work

Actor, dancer, singer, and model, Keerthy Suresh showcases her candid side of life on social media regularly wishing fans on important occasions

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh

She predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She has a staggering 13.3M followers on Instagram

Source: Anupama Parmeswaran Instagram

Anupama Parmeswaran

Nidhhi Agerwal rose to fame with the Tamil movie Eeshwaran. She has always been active on Instagram and interacts with the fans

Source: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Follow her for chic fashion sense, beauty, and life

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah

Pooja Hegde started her career as a model and eventually became an actress in Tamil and Telugu films. She actively shares her fashion shoots and ensures she is consistent for the audience

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde

