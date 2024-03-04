Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 04, 2024
South-Indian films releasing in March
This Varun Tej aerial thriller sheds light on the valor of our Air Force heroes against the backdrop of a fictional hostage situation. Available now
Operation Valentine
Image: IMDb
Gautham Vasudev Menon pens this neo-noir action thriller about a brooding contract killer assigned to protect a woman from danger. In cinemas now
Image: IMDb
Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha
Two college best friends turn rivals in this Tamil action drama, with title that translates to "War". Released as Dange in Hindi. Now in cinemas
Image: IMDb
Por
This Kannada drama released March 1st interweaves multiple storylines tied together in the end. In theaters now
Jugalbandi
Image: IMDb
Gopichand stars in what looks like a double role in this Telugu fantasy action movie releasing March 8th. Grand visuals promised
Bhimaa
Image: IMDb
With rich production values evident from the trailer, expectations run high for this March 8th release. In cinemas soon
Gaami
Image: IMDb
Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi reunite for this hilarious Telugu comedy on March 22nd. Don't miss
Om Bheem Bush
Image: IMDb
GV Prakash stars in this action entertainer slated for a March 22nd release
Rebel
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj stars in this highly anticipated Malayalam epic based on the bestselling novel. Releasing March 28th
Aadujeevitham
Image: IMDb
Tillu Square
Image: IMDb
Siddhu reprises his role as DJ Tillu in this spiritual sequel, promising more entertainment. March 28th release
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.