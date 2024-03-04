Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 04, 2024

South-Indian films releasing in March

This Varun Tej aerial thriller sheds light on the valor of our Air Force heroes against the backdrop of a fictional hostage situation. Available now

Operation Valentine

Image: IMDb

Gautham Vasudev Menon pens this neo-noir action thriller about a brooding contract killer assigned to protect a woman from danger. In cinemas now

Image: IMDb

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha

Two college best friends turn rivals in this Tamil action drama, with title that translates to "War". Released as Dange in Hindi. Now in cinemas

Image: IMDb

Por

This Kannada drama released March 1st interweaves multiple storylines tied together in the end. In theaters now

Jugalbandi

Image: IMDb

Gopichand stars in what looks like a double role in this Telugu fantasy action movie releasing March 8th. Grand visuals promised

Bhimaa

Image: IMDb

With rich production values evident from the trailer, expectations run high for this March 8th release. In cinemas soon

Gaami

Image: IMDb

Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi reunite for this hilarious Telugu comedy on March 22nd. Don't miss

Om Bheem Bush

Image: IMDb

GV Prakash stars in this action entertainer slated for a March 22nd release

Rebel

Image: IMDb

Prithviraj stars in this highly anticipated Malayalam epic based on the bestselling novel. Releasing March 28th

Aadujeevitham

Image: IMDb

Tillu Square

Image: IMDb

Siddhu reprises his role as DJ Tillu in this spiritual sequel, promising more entertainment. March 28th release

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here