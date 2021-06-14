Telugu industry megastar Chiranjeevi has also set foot in Bollywood. He did movies like Aaj Ka Gunda Raaj and Pratibandh
Daggubati Venkatesh
South Indian star daggubati Venkatesh is known for his amazing work in Taqdeerwala and Anari
Asin
She was already a super successful actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her debut with Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini, for which she swept almost all awards that year
Kamal Haasan
One of the biggest names in our list, kamal haasan has done equal wonders in Hindi movies with films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Saagar and Chachi 420
Shruti Haasan
Like father, like daughter. Though she is yet to give a blockbuster in Bollywood, we give her brownie points for her beauty and singing talent
Dhanush
There isn't anyone who didn't swoon on his Kolaveri Di despite not understanding the lyrics. That's the magic Tamil superstar Dhanush has. He captured everyone’s attention with Raanjhanaa and then Shamitabh
Shriya Saran
She is one actress who not just rules the throne in Tamil and Telugu movies, but has also made a mark whenever she has appeared in a Bollywood film like Drishyam
Tamannaah bhatia
Her profile is stronger than anyone else' today, after being a part of Baahubali which is touted as the biggest Indian film till date
Kajal Aggarwal
After impressing in Tamil and Telugu films, she did Singham and Special 26. Both did well for her
Rana Daggubati
He entered Bollywood with a bang in Dum Maaro Dum. Then he did Department, Baby and The Ghazi Attack which turned out great. And all this while he kept his footing in Telugu cinema
Rajinikanth
Rajini Sir is "Thalaivar". Often called the demi-God, he has blessed Bollywood by taking up Hindi projects like Andha Kaanun, Geraftaar, Chaalbaaz, Hum and Bulandi