South Korea has announced that it will launch a new visa specifically for enthusiasts of South Korean culture.
The Hallyu visa, also called the “K-culture training visa,” will allow non-Koreans who register at local performing arts academies to stay in the country for up to two years
Hallyu, which translates to “Korean Wave,” refers to the enormous global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting K-pop culture through music, films and other artistic mediums
The ministry is committed to supporting young artists and writers and aims to draw more visitors through initiatives like the "K Tourism Road Show" planned for countries like the US and Sweden
From a tourism perspective, nurturing the rabid devotion of K-pop and K-drama fans makes a lot of financial sense
The $10-billion K-pop industry is a cornerstone of South Korea's economy, significantly influencing the GDP
Aside from the K-culture visa, South Korea is also now allowing foreign nationals who are working remotely to stay in the country for up to two years and even bring their family through a new digital nomad visa
Tourists who have an annual income exceeding 84.96 million won (P3.6 million) and are 18 years or older with a minimum of one year of work experience in their current field may apply for this type of visa
South Korea has yet to give details on how to apply for the K-culture visa and the requirements that would be needed for it
Based on data gathered by South Korea’s culture-and-tourism ministry, K-pop is said to be "the most-cited reason for visiting the country