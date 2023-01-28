Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 28, 2023

South movies accused of plagiarism 

While the South cinema has provided us with some cinematic gems over the years, there are a few films that have been accused of plagiarism. 

Parching ideas

Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna's action entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise was a tremendous success at the box office.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun's first look from the film landed in plagiarism soup. The poster was accused of being copied from Hollywood films

The Hollywood factor

Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara managed to create new records of success, ruling the hearts of movie buffs simultaneously.

Kantara

Nevertheless, the famous music band from Kerala, Thaikudam Bridge alleged that the Varaha Roopam song from the film is a copy of their track, Navarasam.

The Varaha Roopam song 

Writer M Gandhi claimed that the plot of Ram Charan fronted Rangasthalam has been adapted from his story Ukkupadam. 

Rangasthalam

Well-known author Rajesh Mandoori accused Acharya maker of plagiarizing the script of Chiranjeevi starrer from his story.

Acharya

Allegations were made that Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi has been adapted from the 2008 French film, Largo Winch.

Agnyaathavaasi

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has been accused of being copied from Jerome Salle's movie Largo Winch.

Sahoo

Palnati Pratap’s directorial romantic entertainer Kumari 21 F is extremely similar to Ziad Doueiri's French romantic entertainer Lila Says.

Kumari 21 F

