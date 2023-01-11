JAN 11, 2023

Heading 3

South movies nominated for Oscars

Image: IMDb

Possibly one of the most hard-hitting performances by superstar Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram shared the journey of a man who loses his wife in the riots during the partition. 

Hey Ram

Image: IMDb

The 2016 drama Visaranai revolves around the life of four migrant workers who are making constant efforts to provide for their families.

Visaranai

Image: IMDb

The 2019 action thriller, Jallikattu tells the story of several desperate attempts to catch the animal, Jallikattu.

Jallikattu

Image: IMDb

Made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar, Jeans goes to show us what happens when a father expresses his desire for his twin sons to marry only twin daughters.

Jeans

Image: IMDb

The 2011 nominee Adaminte Makan Abu– Abu follows the life of a simple perfume seller, who dreams of taking his wife on the holy pilgrimage of Mecca. 

Adaminte Makan Abu – Abu

Image: IMDb

Kamal Haasan once again ruled the silver screens as Senapathi with the political thriller Indian. The sequel to the blockbuster drama is under works. 

Indian

Image: IMDb

Mani Ratnam's directorial Nayagan starring Kamal Haasan talks about a son who in an attempt to avenge his father's murders ends up becoming a mafia.

Nayagan

Image: IMDb

Continuing his Oscar streak, another movie by Kamal Haasan Swathi Muthyam, journaling the life of an autistic man was nominated.

Swathi Muthyam

Image: IMDb

The Tamil drama Kuruthipunal showcases the challenges faced by a police officer who is forced to choose between his duty and his family. 

Kuruthipunal

Image: IMDb

The Mohanlal starrer focused on how inter-religious harmony is disturbed by the political forces for their personal gains.

Guru

