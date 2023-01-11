JAN 11, 2023
South movies nominated for Oscars
Image: IMDb
Possibly one of the most hard-hitting performances by superstar Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram shared the journey of a man who loses his wife in the riots during the partition.
Hey Ram
Image: IMDb
The 2016 drama Visaranai revolves around the life of four migrant workers who are making constant efforts to provide for their families.
Visaranai
Image: IMDb
The 2019 action thriller, Jallikattu tells the story of several desperate attempts to catch the animal, Jallikattu.
Jallikattu
Image: IMDb
Made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar, Jeans goes to show us what happens when a father expresses his desire for his twin sons to marry only twin daughters.
Jeans
Image: IMDb
The 2011 nominee Adaminte Makan Abu– Abu follows the life of a simple perfume seller, who dreams of taking his wife on the holy pilgrimage of Mecca.
Adaminte Makan Abu – Abu
Image: IMDb
Kamal Haasan once again ruled the silver screens as Senapathi with the political thriller Indian. The sequel to the blockbuster drama is under works.
Indian
Image: IMDb
Mani Ratnam's directorial Nayagan starring Kamal Haasan talks about a son who in an attempt to avenge his father's murders ends up becoming a mafia.
Nayagan
Image: IMDb
Continuing his Oscar streak, another movie by Kamal Haasan Swathi Muthyam, journaling the life of an autistic man was nominated.
Swathi Muthyam
Image: IMDb
The Tamil drama Kuruthipunal showcases the challenges faced by a police officer who is forced to choose between his duty and his family.
Kuruthipunal
Image: IMDb
The Mohanlal starrer focused on how inter-religious harmony is disturbed by the political forces for their personal gains.
Guru
