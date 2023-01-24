Heading 3

JAN 24, 2023

South movies on Indian freedom fighters

On Republic Day 2023, let us turn back the clock and have a look at some of the South stars who brought our freedom fighters to life with their flawless performances

The dream project

Most recently, Ram Charan immortalized freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the big screens in SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR

Ram Charan as
Alluri Sitarama Raju

Accompanying Ram Charan, Jr NTR also garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal as revolutionary Komaram Bheem in RRR

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem

Yesteryear superstar Shivaji Ganesan essayed the role of Veerapandiya Kattabomman in the 1959 biography on the revolutionary

Shivaji Ganesan as Veerapandiya Kattabomman

The 2017 drama chronicles the life of a South Indian king from the Satavahana Empire back in the 2nd century CE

Nandamuri Balakrishna as Gautamiputra Satakarni

Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen as Sye Raa Narasimha, the revolutionary who fought against the atrocities of the East India Company

Chiranjeevi as Sye Raa Narasimha

Back in 2015, Anushka Shetty played the role of the warrior princess, Rudramadevi, who was one of the most prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty

Anushka Shetty as Rudramadevi

NTR shared the inspiring story of the emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire, Lord Krishnadevaraya

NTR as Krishnadevaraya

The film talks about the time when Palnadu opened the temple gates for all in the kingdom, leading to some major disputes

NTR as Palnati Yudham

The 2012 Sandalwood movie talks about the brave freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, who picked up a fight against the British

Darshan as Sangolli Rayanna

