JAN 24, 2023
South movies on Indian freedom fighters
Image: IMDb
On Republic Day 2023, let us turn back the clock and have a look at some of the South stars who brought our freedom fighters to life with their flawless performances
Channeling your inner patrioticThe dream project
Image: IMDb
Most recently, Ram Charan immortalized freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the big screens in SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR
Ram Charan as
Alluri Sitarama Raju
Image: IMDb
Accompanying Ram Charan, Jr NTR also garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal as revolutionary Komaram Bheem in RRR
Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem
Yesteryear superstar Shivaji Ganesan essayed the role of Veerapandiya Kattabomman in the 1959 biography on the revolutionary
Image: IMDb
Shivaji Ganesan as Veerapandiya Kattabomman
Image: IMDb
The 2017 drama chronicles the life of a South Indian king from the Satavahana Empire back in the 2nd century CE
Nandamuri Balakrishna as Gautamiputra Satakarni
Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen as Sye Raa Narasimha, the revolutionary who fought against the atrocities of the East India Company
Chiranjeevi as Sye Raa Narasimha
Image: IMDb
Back in 2015, Anushka Shetty played the role of the warrior princess, Rudramadevi, who was one of the most prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty
Image: IMDb
Anushka Shetty as Rudramadevi
NTR shared the inspiring story of the emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire, Lord Krishnadevaraya
Image: IMDb
NTR as Krishnadevaraya
The film talks about the time when Palnadu opened the temple gates for all in the kingdom, leading to some major disputes
Image: IMDb
NTR as Palnati Yudham
The 2012 Sandalwood movie talks about the brave freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, who picked up a fight against the British
Image: IMDb
Darshan as Sangolli Rayanna
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.