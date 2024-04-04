Heading 3

South Movies Releasing in April 2024


Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu movie, The Family Star, is coming in cinemas on April 5

The Family Star

Kalvan is the upcoming Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Directed by PV Shankar, it is slated for release on April 4 

Kalvan

Tamil cult classic Anbe Sivam, starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, is re-releasing in cinemas on April 5 

Anbe Sivam

Kannada film Marigold, starring Diganth Manchale, is a comedy-drama. It is set to release on April 5 

Marigold

Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys is releasing in Telugu on April 6 

Manjummel Boys

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam romantic comedy is releasing in cinemas on April 12 

Varshangalkku Shesham

Telugu Horror-comedy flick Geethanjali Malli Vachindi stars Anjali in the lead role, and it is her 50th movie. Coming in theaters on April 11 

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is among the most anticipated movies of 2024 in Malayalam cinema. It is slated for release on April 11 

Aavesham

Starring Unni Mukundan, Jai Ganesh is an upcoming Malayalam movie. It is slated for release on April 11 

Jai Ganesh

Rathnam

Rathnam stars Vishal in the lead role. The massy action drama is directed by Hari and is slated for release on April 26 

