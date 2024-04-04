Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 04, 2024
South Movies Releasing in April 2024
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu movie, The Family Star, is coming in cinemas on April 5
The Family Star
Image: IMDb
Kalvan is the upcoming Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Directed by PV Shankar, it is slated for release on April 4
Image: IMDb
Kalvan
Tamil cult classic Anbe Sivam, starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, is re-releasing in cinemas on April 5
Image: IMDb
Anbe Sivam
Kannada film Marigold, starring Diganth Manchale, is a comedy-drama. It is set to release on April 5
Marigold
Image: IMDb
Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys is releasing in Telugu on April 6
Manjummel Boys
Image: IMDb
Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam romantic comedy is releasing in cinemas on April 12
Varshangalkku Shesham
Image: IMDb
Telugu Horror-comedy flick Geethanjali Malli Vachindi stars Anjali in the lead role, and it is her 50th movie. Coming in theaters on April 11
Geethanjali Malli Vachindi
Image: IMDb
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is among the most anticipated movies of 2024 in Malayalam cinema. It is slated for release on April 11
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Starring Unni Mukundan, Jai Ganesh is an upcoming Malayalam movie. It is slated for release on April 11
Jai Ganesh
Image: IMDb
Rathnam
Image: IMDb
Rathnam stars Vishal in the lead role. The massy action drama is directed by Hari and is slated for release on April 26
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.