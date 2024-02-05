Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

South movies releasing in February 2024

It is a Telugu film set in a village backdrop and narrates real-life incidents from director Dushyanth Katikaneni’s life. Available in cinemas

Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Image: Imdb

Yatra 2 will narrate the story of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Set to release on February 8, the Malayalam film stars Mammootty and Jiiva in lead roles 

Image: Imdb

Yatra 2

Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it is a Tamil language sports drama movie. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, it is set to release on February 9. Rajinikanth is playing a cameo in the movie 

Image: Imdb

Lal Salaam

Eagle is a Telugu language action thriller starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Releasing on February 9 in multiple languages

Eagle

Image: Imdb

It is a Malayalam language mystery thriller starring Tovino Thomas in the role of an investigative officer. Arriving in cinemas on February 9 

Anweshippin Kandethum

Image: Imdb

It is a Telugu fantasy adventure/thriller by director Vi Anand. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on February 16 

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Image: Imdb

It is a Malayalam horror-thriller film starring Mammootty in a mindblowing sinister avatar. Reportedly, it is releasing in black and white format. Coming in cinemas on February 15 

Bramayugam

Image: Imdb

Siren

Image: Imdb

Siren is a Tamil language action-drama starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Set to release on February 16

Written and directed by Y. Rajkumar, the movie is a crime suspense story. It will be released on February 23 

Kasimedu Gate

Image: YMR Creations

Captain Miller

Image: Imdb

After winning the love of the audience in cinemas, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is all set to stream on Prime Video from February 9 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here