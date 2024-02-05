Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
South movies releasing in February 2024
It is a Telugu film set in a village backdrop and narrates real-life incidents from director Dushyanth Katikaneni’s life. Available in cinemas
Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Image: Imdb
Yatra 2 will narrate the story of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Set to release on February 8, the Malayalam film stars Mammootty and Jiiva in lead roles
Image: Imdb
Yatra 2
Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it is a Tamil language sports drama movie. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, it is set to release on February 9. Rajinikanth is playing a cameo in the movie
Image: Imdb
Lal Salaam
Eagle is a Telugu language action thriller starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Releasing on February 9 in multiple languages
Eagle
Image: Imdb
It is a Malayalam language mystery thriller starring Tovino Thomas in the role of an investigative officer. Arriving in cinemas on February 9
Anweshippin Kandethum
Image: Imdb
It is a Telugu fantasy adventure/thriller by director Vi Anand. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on February 16
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Image: Imdb
It is a Malayalam horror-thriller film starring Mammootty in a mindblowing sinister avatar. Reportedly, it is releasing in black and white format. Coming in cinemas on February 15
Bramayugam
Image: Imdb
Siren
Image: Imdb
Siren is a Tamil language action-drama starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Set to release on February 16
Written and directed by Y. Rajkumar, the movie is a crime suspense story. It will be released on February 23
Kasimedu Gate
Image: YMR Creations
Captain Miller
Image: Imdb
After winning the love of the audience in cinemas, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is all set to stream on Prime Video from February 9
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.