Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 09, 2023

South movies that are a laughter riot

Over the years, the South cinema has managed to tickle our funny bone with its laughter riots. Here are a few examples

Laughing out loud

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

What happens when Ravi (Allu Arjun) helps the authorities prevent a gangster, Bittu from robbing a bank? This one promises to be hilarious

Julai

VD13: All About Vijay Deverakonda's next

Party ready
ft Kajal Aggarwal

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma presents equal parts comedy, action, and romance

Image: IMDb

Bheeshma

Image: IMDb

Sumanth Shailendra, Eesha Rebba, and Murali Sharma-led Brand Babu revolves around a wealthy entrepreneur who falls for a housemaid

Brand Babu

What unfolds when four teenage boys fall prey to a baddie and move towards a dark path

Image: IMDb

Goli Soda

Lady Superstar Nayanthara shared screen space with Arya in the 2013 laughter riot, Raja Rani

Image: IMDb

Raja Rani

Yograj Bhat's directorial Panchatantra starring Akshara Gowda, Vihan Gowda, and Simran Mishrikoti has a good measure of romance and comedy

Image: IMDb

Panchatantra

Nagarjuna and Nani came together for a laughter fest in Devadas that showcases an unconventional friendship between a gangster and a doctor

Image: IMDb

Devadas

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery treated the movie buffs with this laughter riot in 2018 in the form of Ee Ma Yau

Image: IMDb

Ee Ma Yau

Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth teamed up for the 2014 laughter drama Nanban, made under the direction of S. Shankar

Image: IMDb

Nanban

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here