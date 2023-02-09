FEB 09, 2023
South movies that are a laughter riot
Over the years, the South cinema has managed to tickle our funny bone with its laughter riots. Here are a few examples
Laughing out loud
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
What happens when Ravi (Allu Arjun) helps the authorities prevent a gangster, Bittu from robbing a bank? This one promises to be hilarious
Julai
Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma presents equal parts comedy, action, and romance
Image: IMDb
Bheeshma
Image: IMDb
Sumanth Shailendra, Eesha Rebba, and Murali Sharma-led Brand Babu revolves around a wealthy entrepreneur who falls for a housemaid
Brand Babu
What unfolds when four teenage boys fall prey to a baddie and move towards a dark path
Image: IMDb
Goli Soda
Lady Superstar Nayanthara shared screen space with Arya in the 2013 laughter riot, Raja Rani
Image: IMDb
Raja Rani
Yograj Bhat's directorial Panchatantra starring Akshara Gowda, Vihan Gowda, and Simran Mishrikoti has a good measure of romance and comedy
Image: IMDb
Panchatantra
Nagarjuna and Nani came together for a laughter fest in Devadas that showcases an unconventional friendship between a gangster and a doctor
Image: IMDb
Devadas
Director Lijo Jose Pellissery treated the movie buffs with this laughter riot in 2018 in the form of Ee Ma Yau
Image: IMDb
Ee Ma Yau
Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth teamed up for the 2014 laughter drama Nanban, made under the direction of S. Shankar
Image: IMDb
Nanban
