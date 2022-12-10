DEC 10, 2022
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will once again reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the highly-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule
Pushpa: The Rule
Basking in the success of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, the makers of Mani Ratnam's directorial have already announced the sequel
Ponniyin Selvan II
After facing several hurdles, Kamal Haasan has resumed work on the sequel of his 1996 movie, Indian
Indian 2
After being delayed multiple times, Prabhas starrer Salaar will finally release in cinema halls on 28th September in 2023
Salaar
The Thalapathy Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna
Varisu
Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh got together for the much-awaited action entertainer Dasara, which will be out on 30th March 2023
Dasara
Megastar Chiranjeevi will be back in this massy avatar with Waltair Veerayya during Sankranti on 13th January 2023
Waltair Veerayya
Post the success of RRR, Ram Charan is working on S Shankar's next named RC15 for now
RC15
Superstar Rajinikanth will be gracing the silver screens after a long time with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer
Jailer
Ajith Kumar has once again collaborated with director H Vinith for another action entertainer Thunivu
Thunivu
