DEC 10, 2022

Image: IMDb

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will once again reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the highly-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Image: IMDb

Basking in the success of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, the makers of Mani Ratnam's directorial have already announced the sequel

Ponniyin Selvan II

Image: IMDb

After facing several hurdles, Kamal Haasan has resumed work on the sequel of his 1996 movie, Indian

Indian 2

Image: IMDb

After being delayed multiple times, Prabhas starrer Salaar will finally release in cinema halls on 28th September in 2023

Salaar

Image: IMDb

The Thalapathy Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Varisu

Image: IMDb

Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh got together for the much-awaited action entertainer Dasara, which will be out on 30th March 2023

Dasara

Image: IMDb

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be back in this massy avatar with Waltair Veerayya during Sankranti on 13th January 2023

Waltair Veerayya

Image: IMDb

Post the success of RRR, Ram Charan is working on S Shankar's next named RC15 for now

RC15

Image: IMDb

Superstar Rajinikanth will be gracing the silver screens after a long time with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer

Jailer

Image: IMDb

Ajith Kumar has once again collaborated with director H Vinith for another action entertainer Thunivu

Thunivu

