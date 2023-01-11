JAN 11, 2023
South sequels to look forward to
In April 2023, the movie buffs will once again get to witness the magic of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus with Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna will once again reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.
Pushpa: The Rule
Ram Charan and Jr NTR ruled numerous hearts as revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Now, it seems like we will get to witness their charm yet again with RRR 2.
RRR 2
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram turned out to be another feather in the cap for superstar Kamal Haasan. The makers will be continuing the franchise with Vikram 2.
Vikram 2
Rishab Shetty's latest release, Kantara was one of the biggest blockbusters for the actor and director. While the second installment of the movie is confirmed, it is yet to be decided if it is going to be a prequel or sequel.
Kantara 2
Karthi-led Kaithi was the first installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and now the sequel, Kaithi 2 is on the cards.
Kaithi 2
Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali turned out to be a blockbuster hit and now, the makers will soon start working on Minnal Murali 2.
Minnal Murali 2
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have once again joined forces for the sequel to their 2019 drama Lucifer. Titled L2: Empuraan, the movie is likely to go on floors by mid-2023.
L2: Empuraan
Suriya's much-appreciated courtroom drama, Jai Bhim is also getting a second part. The audience will get to see another chapter in the life of Adv. Chandru.
Jai Bhim 2
Prithviraj Sukumaran fronted Jana Gana Mana will soon get a prequel in the form of Jana Gana Mana 2.
Jana Gana Mana 2
After much-delay Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is back on track and is expected to release this year.
Indian 2
Sandalwood heartthrob Yash will once again reprise his role as Rocky Bhai in the 3th installment of the popular franchise, KGF: Chapter 3.
KGF: Chapter 3
