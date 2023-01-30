JAN 30, 2023
South sequels to put on your watchlist
The South film fraternity has created some promising franchises over the years that should be on top of every movie buff's watchlist
Most promising South sequels
Just like the original drama, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 also turned out to be a tremendous hit at the box office
KGF: Chapter 2
Nikhil Siddhartha's 2022 action-adventure drama, Karthikeya 2 was praised by both critics and viewers. It also became a huge success at the ticket counters
Karthikeya 2
Adivi Sesh's crime thriller HIT: The Second Case talks about the life of a police officer who is trying to solve a serial murder case in Visakhapatnam
HIT: The Second Case
The 2021 Mohanlal drama Drishyam 2 takes forward the journey of a common man, George who is on the run from the authorities for murdering his brother-in-law
Drishyam 2
Who among us has not seen SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, and Anushka Shetty
Baahubali 2
Suriya donned the Khakhi once again for the second installment in the 2013 action drama, Singam 2
Singam 2
Superstar Rajinikanth's 2018 science fiction drama 2.0 turned out to be the 6th highest-grossing film of the year in the country
2.0
Back in 2018, Kamal Haasan graced the silver screens with the second installment of the spy thriller, Vishwaroopam 2
Vishwaroopam 2
The 2022 laughter ride, F3 starring Varun Tej, and Venkatesh Daggubati was a critical and commercial success
F3
