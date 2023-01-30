Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 30, 2023

South sequels to put on your watchlist

Image: IMDb

The South film fraternity has created some promising franchises over the years that should be on top of every movie buff's watchlist

Most promising South sequels

Image: IMDb

Just like the original drama, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 also turned out to be a tremendous hit at the box office

KGF: Chapter 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's 2022 action-adventure drama, Karthikeya 2 was praised by both critics and viewers. It also became a huge success at the ticket counters

Image: IMDb

Karthikeya 2

Image: Twitter

Adivi Sesh's crime thriller HIT: The Second Case talks about the life of a police officer who is trying to solve a serial murder case in Visakhapatnam

HIT: The Second Case

The 2021 Mohanlal drama Drishyam 2 takes forward the journey of a common man, George who is on the run from the authorities for murdering his brother-in-law

Image: IMDb

Drishyam 2

Who among us has not seen SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, and Anushka Shetty

Image: IMDb

Baahubali 2

Suriya donned the Khakhi once again for the second installment in the 2013 action drama, Singam 2

Image: IMDb

Singam 2

Superstar Rajinikanth's 2018 science fiction drama 2.0 turned out to be the 6th highest-grossing film of the year in the country

Image: IMDb

2.0

Back in 2018, Kamal Haasan graced the silver screens with the second installment of the spy thriller, Vishwaroopam 2

Image: IMDb

Vishwaroopam 2

The 2022 laughter ride, F3 starring Varun Tej, and Venkatesh Daggubati was a critical and commercial success

Image: IMDb

F3

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here