FEB 19, 2023

South stars and their popular 'titles'
Let us take a look at some of the South stars who have been given catchy titles by movie buffs
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Popular 'titles' of South stars
Image: Rajinikanth Instagram
Rajinikanth was given the title of ‘Superstar’ after the release of the 1978 film, Bairavi, made under the direction of M Bhaskar
Rajinikanth
Initially named Ilaya Thalapathy (young commander), Vijay was credited as ‘Thalapathy’ during the first look of his film Mersal
Image: Instagram
Vijay
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has been given the title of ‘Power Star’ by his fans
Image: Instagram
Pawan Kalyan
Chiranjeevi was given the title ‘Megastar’ by producer KS Rama Rao during the release of the 1988 movie Marana Mrudangam
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Chiranjeevi
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu's 1999 film Raja Kumarudu, alongside Preity Zinta turned out to be a commercial success and earned him the title of 'Prince of Tollywood'
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan
As per the reports, Ram Charan was given the name Mega Power star as a combination of the titles of his father Chiranjeevi (Megastar) and uncle Pawan Kalyan (Power Star)
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's suave fashion choices have earned him the title of 'Stylish Star'
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun
Movie buffs started calling Prabhas 'Darling' after the release of his 2010 romantic entertainer, Darling, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal
Image: IMDb
Prabhas
Yash is known as a 'Rocking star' among fans ever since the actor delivered his solo hit Modalasala back in 2010
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash
