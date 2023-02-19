FEB 19, 2023

Heading 3

South stars and their popular 'titles'

Let us take a look at some of the South stars who have been given catchy titles by movie buffs

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Popular 'titles' of South stars

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram

Rajinikanth was given the title of ‘Superstar’ after the release of the 1978 film, Bairavi, made under the direction of M Bhaskar

Rajinikanth

Initially named Ilaya Thalapathy (young commander), Vijay was credited as ‘Thalapathy’ during the first look of his film Mersal

Image: Instagram

Vijay

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has been given the title of ‘Power Star’ by his fans

Image: Instagram

Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi was given the title ‘Megastar’ by producer KS Rama Rao during the release of the 1988 movie Marana Mrudangam

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Chiranjeevi

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's 1999 film Raja Kumarudu, alongside Preity Zinta turned out to be a commercial success and earned him the title of 'Prince of Tollywood'

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan

As per the reports, Ram Charan was given the name Mega Power star as a combination of the titles of his father Chiranjeevi (Megastar) and uncle Pawan Kalyan (Power Star)

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's suave fashion choices have earned him the title of 'Stylish Star'

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun

Movie buffs started calling Prabhas 'Darling' after the release of his 2010 romantic entertainer, Darling, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal

Image: IMDb

Prabhas

Yash is known as a 'Rocking star' among fans ever since the actor delivered his solo hit Modalasala back in 2010

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash

