South stars who acted in patriotic films

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Ram Charan

Ram Charan played the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR and impressed audiences

Image: IMDb

Jr NTR

Jr NTR also featured in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR and made a huge impact among movie buffs with his fine performance

Image: IMDb

Shivarajkumar

AK 47 directed by Om Prakash Rao is said to be one of the best films of Shivarajkumar. The film follows the story of a youngster who is imprisoned after his friend, a terrorist frames him for murdering a police commissioner

Image: IMDb

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu played the role of Major Ajay Krishna, an army officer, in the film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The story of the film revolves around an officer who is working to fight terrorism and make a corruption-free country

Image: IMDb

Superstar Krishna

Krishna as a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh called Alluri Seetharama Raj, is forever classic. One can never get off his performance which was also the highest-grossing Telugu film of 1974

Image: IMDb

Arvind Swami

The veteran actor, Arvind Swami has brought us many hits and inspiring patriotic movies. Roja" which was released in 1992 and Bombay (1995), both directed by Mani Ratnam are his best movies

Image: IMDb

Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja's hit film, Mudhalvan always sparks a sense of pride and justice in Indian hearts. Arjun, an ambitious TV Journalist accepts a challenge to become the Chief Minister for a day and reveals all the corruption and arrests many fraudulents including the real chief minister and opens the eyes of the general public

Image: IMDb

Karthi

Karthi played the role of Indian army pilot Varun Chakrapani in a romantic war film Kaatru Veliyidai, directed by Mani Ratnam Kaatru Veliyidai. He is taken as a prisoner of war by the Pakistani force during the Kargil War and reminisces about his romance with Leela on the journey

Image: IMDb

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh featured as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The biographical drama has won the hearts of audiences

Image: IMDb

Thalapathy Vijay 

Thalapathy Vijay played the role of an army officer, who fights against terrorism in Thuppakki. It was also remade in Hindi

