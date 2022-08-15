Heading 3
South stars who acted in patriotic films
Image: IMDb
Ram Charan
Ram Charan played the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR and impressed audiences
Image: IMDb
Jr NTR
Jr NTR also featured in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR and made a huge impact among movie buffs with his fine performance
Image: IMDb
Shivarajkumar
AK 47 directed by Om Prakash Rao is said to be one of the best films of Shivarajkumar. The film follows the story of a youngster who is imprisoned after his friend, a terrorist frames him for murdering a police commissioner
Image: IMDb
Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu played the role of Major Ajay Krishna, an army officer, in the film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The story of the film revolves around an officer who is working to fight terrorism and make a corruption-free country
Image: IMDb
Superstar Krishna
Krishna as a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh called Alluri Seetharama Raj, is forever classic. One can never get off his performance which was also the highest-grossing Telugu film of 1974
Image: IMDb
Arvind Swami
The veteran actor, Arvind Swami has brought us many hits and inspiring patriotic movies. Roja" which was released in 1992 and Bombay (1995), both directed by Mani Ratnam are his best movies
Image: IMDb
Arjun Sarja
Arjun Sarja's hit film, Mudhalvan always sparks a sense of pride and justice in Indian hearts. Arjun, an ambitious TV Journalist accepts a challenge to become the Chief Minister for a day and reveals all the corruption and arrests many fraudulents including the real chief minister and opens the eyes of the general public
Image: IMDb
Karthi
Karthi played the role of Indian army pilot Varun Chakrapani in a romantic war film Kaatru Veliyidai, directed by Mani Ratnam Kaatru Veliyidai. He is taken as a prisoner of war by the Pakistani force during the Kargil War and reminisces about his romance with Leela on the journey
Image: IMDb
Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh featured as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The biographical drama has won the hearts of audiences
Image: IMDb
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay played the role of an army officer, who fights against terrorism in Thuppakki. It was also remade in Hindi
