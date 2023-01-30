JAN 30, 2023
South stars who are not on social media
Image: Instagram
Social media has emerged as an important asset for the stars to stay connected with their fans, and also promote their movies.
A promotional tool
Image: Instagram
Nevertheless, there are a few celebrities who make sure to stay away from social media.
Breaking the conventions
Despite being one of the most bankable stars in the South, Thunivu actor Ajith Kumar is not on any social media platform
Image: Instagram
Ajith Kumar
Image: Instagram
However, Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from his everyday life keep on emerging on the internet, keeping the fans hooked.
Fan love
Lady Superstar Nayanthara too keeps herself away from social media
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara
The Connect actor's husband and director Vignesh Shivan makes sure to keep the fans updated with the latest happenings in the diva's life.
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Staying connected
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is both a successful actor and politician. Even after being in the limelight for decades now, he is not on either Instagram or Twitter.
Image: Instagram
Pawan Kalyan
Just like Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan fans also keep on dropping sneak peeks of the actor on the internet.
Image: Instagram
The social media game
South actor and comedian Brahmanandam has been ruling hearts for several years with his comic timing
Image: Instagram
Brahmanandam
Although he is not a part of social media, we find glimpses of his personal and professional life on Instagram and Twitter.
Image: Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.