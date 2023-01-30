Heading 3

JAN 30, 2023

South stars who are not on social media

Social media has emerged as an important asset for the stars to stay connected with their fans, and also promote their movies.

A promotional tool

Nevertheless, there are a few celebrities who make sure to stay away from social media.

Breaking the conventions

Despite being one of the most bankable stars in the South, Thunivu actor Ajith Kumar is not on any social media platform

Ajith Kumar

However, Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from his everyday life keep on emerging on the internet, keeping the fans hooked.

Fan love

Lady Superstar Nayanthara too keeps herself away from social media

Nayanthara

The Connect actor's husband and director Vignesh Shivan makes sure to keep the fans updated with the latest happenings in the diva's life. 

Staying connected

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is both a successful actor and politician. Even after being in the limelight for decades now, he is not on either Instagram or Twitter.

Pawan Kalyan

Just like Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan fans also keep on dropping sneak peeks of the actor on the internet.

The social media game

South actor and comedian Brahmanandam has been ruling hearts for several years with his comic timing

Brahmanandam

Although he is not a part of social media, we find glimpses of his personal and professional life on Instagram and Twitter.

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

