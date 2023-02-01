Heading 3

FEB 01, 2023

South stars who broke language barriers

Image: Yash Instagram

Some Southern gems like RRR, Kantara, 777 Charlie, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa, have managed to break the language barriers in the recent past. Today, we bring to you the complete list.

Recent Southern gems

Image: Yash Instagram

Sandalwood heartthrob Yash garnered Nationwide recognition as Rocky Bhai with KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash 

He is further credited with being the first actor to help take the Kannada cinema to new heights of success.

Image: IMDb

Sandalwood charm

Image: Rakshit Shetty Instagram

Rishab Shetty is the latest star to add  Sandalwood fame on a National level. His action entertainer, Kantara turned out to be a phenomenal success.

Rishab Shetty

Initially slated to be just a Kannada release, Kantara became a worldwide phenomenon after movie buffs showered it with praise. Additionally, it had also made it to the longlist of Oscars 2023.

Image: IMDb

Race to the Oscars

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is helmed as one of the few initial movies that managed to break the ceiling of language barriers.

Image: IMDb

Prabhas

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona, which turned out to be both a commercial and critical triumph.

Image: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram

Kichcha Sudeep

Who among us is not familiar with Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer, RRR? Its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the Oscars in the 'Original song' category.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan 

Accompanying Ram Charan, Jr NTR also won hearts across the globe with his latest release, RRR.

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR

Rakshit Shetty beautifully showcased the unique relationship between a dog and a man with his film, 777 Charlie.

Image: IMDb

Rakshit Shetty

