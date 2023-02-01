FEB 01, 2023
South stars who broke language barriers
Image: Yash Instagram
Some Southern gems like RRR, Kantara, 777 Charlie, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa, have managed to break the language barriers in the recent past. Today, we bring to you the complete list.
Recent Southern gems
Image: Yash Instagram
Sandalwood heartthrob Yash garnered Nationwide recognition as Rocky Bhai with KGF: Chapter 2.
Yash
He is further credited with being the first actor to help take the Kannada cinema to new heights of success.
Image: IMDb
Sandalwood charm
Image: Rakshit Shetty Instagram
Rishab Shetty is the latest star to add Sandalwood fame on a National level. His action entertainer, Kantara turned out to be a phenomenal success.
Rishab Shetty
Initially slated to be just a Kannada release, Kantara became a worldwide phenomenon after movie buffs showered it with praise. Additionally, it had also made it to the longlist of Oscars 2023.
Image: IMDb
Race to the Oscars
Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is helmed as one of the few initial movies that managed to break the ceiling of language barriers.
Image: IMDb
Prabhas
Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona, which turned out to be both a commercial and critical triumph.
Image: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram
Kichcha Sudeep
Who among us is not familiar with Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer, RRR? Its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the Oscars in the 'Original song' category.
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan
Accompanying Ram Charan, Jr NTR also won hearts across the globe with his latest release, RRR.
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR
Rakshit Shetty beautifully showcased the unique relationship between a dog and a man with his film, 777 Charlie.
Image: IMDb
Rakshit Shetty
