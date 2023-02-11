Heading 3

FEB 11, 2023

South stars who changed their names

Being a successful actor means fame, name and money. However, it might be exciting to know that some well known South actors have changed their names for showbiz

Name, fame and money

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram

Superstar Rajinikanth was originally named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad but later decided to change it

Rajinikanth

Vikram actor Kamal Haasan was given the name Parthasarathy by his parents

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Kamal Haasan

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Fun fact for movie buffs, versatile star Dhanush was initially named Venkatesh Prabhu

Dhanush

Mollywood superstar Mammootty’s original name is Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty

Baahubali actor changed his name from Ramanaidu Daggubati to Rana Daggubati

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Rana Daggubati

The Lady Superstar of South, Nayanthara originally goes by the name of Diana Mariam Kurian

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was given the name Sweety Shetty by her parents

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty

Promising South actress Bhumika Chawla's real name is Rachna Chawla

Image: Bhumika Chawla Instagram

Bhumika Chawla

Before becoming a popular actress in South and Bollywood, she was named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappaan by birth

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Sridevi

