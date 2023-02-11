FEB 11, 2023
South stars who changed their names
Being a successful actor means fame, name and money. However, it might be exciting to know that some well known South actors have changed their names for showbiz
Name, fame and money
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Image: Rajinikanth Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth was originally named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad but later decided to change it
Rajinikanth
Vikram actor Kamal Haasan was given the name Parthasarathy by his parents
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Kamal Haasan
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Fun fact for movie buffs, versatile star Dhanush was initially named Venkatesh Prabhu
Dhanush
Mollywood superstar Mammootty’s original name is Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty
Baahubali actor changed his name from Ramanaidu Daggubati to Rana Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Rana Daggubati
The Lady Superstar of South, Nayanthara originally goes by the name of Diana Mariam Kurian
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was given the name Sweety Shetty by her parents
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty
Promising South actress Bhumika Chawla's real name is Rachna Chawla
Image: Bhumika Chawla Instagram
Bhumika Chawla
Before becoming a popular actress in South and Bollywood, she was named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappaan by birth
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Sridevi
