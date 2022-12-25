DEC 25, 2022
Over the years, several well-known names from the South film industry including Dhanush and Rajinikanth have made a mark for themselves in Hollywood
Dhanush recently stepped to Hollywood with the 2022 espionage thriller The Gray Man, directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo
Rajinikanth starred in an American film titled Bloodstone. The project starred Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas in the lead
The former beauty queen has several Hollywood projects to her credit including Last Legion, The Pink Panther 2, Bride and Prejudice, and The Mistress of Spices, to name a few
Tabu shared screen space with late actor Irrfan in both her Hollywood project, Namesake and Life of Pi
Respected music composer from South GV Prakash made his Hollywood debut with the drama Trap City
Napoleon was a part of Sam Logan Khalegi's directorial Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge
Pooja Kumar has been a part of many foreign ventures such asMan on a Ledge, IFC film, and Bollywood Hero
A R Rahman is one of the most celebrated composers in the South. Not just that, he has also done some commendable work in Bollywood and Hollywood
After taking over the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to expand her horizons with the Hollywood venture, Arrangements of Love
