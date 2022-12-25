DEC 25, 2022

Heading 3

South stars who made a mark in Hollywood

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Over the years, several well-known names from the South film industry including Dhanush and Rajinikanth have made a mark for themselves in Hollywood

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush recently stepped to Hollywood with the 2022 espionage thriller The Gray Man, directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo

Dhanush

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram

Rajinikanth starred in an American film titled Bloodstone. The project starred Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas in the lead

Rajinikanth

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The former beauty queen has several Hollywood projects to her credit including Last Legion, The Pink Panther 2, Bride and Prejudice, and The Mistress of Spices, to name a few

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Tabu Instagram

Tabu shared screen space with late actor Irrfan in both her Hollywood project, Namesake and Life of Pi

Tabu

Image: GV Prakash Instagram

Respected music composer from South GV Prakash made his Hollywood debut with the drama Trap City

GV Prakash

Image: Napoleon Instagram

Napoleon was a part of Sam Logan Khalegi's directorial Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge

Napoleon

Image: Pooja Kumar Instagram

Pooja Kumar has been a part of many foreign ventures such asMan on a Ledge, IFC film, and Bollywood Hero

Pooja Kumar

Image: A R Rahman Instagram

A R Rahman is one of the most celebrated composers in the South. Not just that, he has also done some commendable work in Bollywood and Hollywood

A R Rahman

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

After taking over the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to expand her horizons with the Hollywood venture, Arrangements of Love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

