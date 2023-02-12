FEB 12, 2023

Heading 3

South Stars who played dual roles

Time and again, we have seen our leading South men essaying dual roles in a film. Here we bring to you the complete list.

Superstar Kamal Haasan went on to do not two, not three but ten roles for his 2008 drama, Dasavatharam.

Kamal Haasan

Ravi Teja essayed the role of two lookalikes in the 2006 movie, Vikramarkudu. The film was later remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathode.

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Ravi Teja

Image: Ajith Kumar Instagram

Ajith Kumar's Vaalee talks about a young bride who finds a foe in her husband's twin brother.

Ajith Kumar

Another great example of a powerful dual performance is Vijay's 2014 drama Kaththi. 

Image: IMDb

Vijay

Karthi played a dual role in the 2011 movie Siruthai. He was seen as both Rathnavel Pandian and Rocket Raja.

Image: IMDb

Karthi

Prabhas was seen as Amarendra Baahubali, and Mahendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series needs no introduction.

Image: IMDb

Prabhas 

Suriya has performed a double role more than once. The list includes movies like Perazhagan, Massu Engira Masilamani, Vel, Vaaranam Aayiram, 7aum Arivu, Maattrraan.

Image: IMDb

Suriya

Superstar Rajinikanth won hearts as both the protagonist Vaseegaran and antagonist Chitti in the 2010 project, Enthiran. 

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth

Nagarjuna portrayed both a quiet and mature man and his fun-loving twin in the 1994 movie, Hello Brother.

Image: IMDb

Nagarjuna

