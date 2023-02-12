FEB 12, 2023
South Stars who played dual roles
Time and again, we have seen our leading South men essaying dual roles in a film. Here we bring to you the complete list.
Superstar Kamal Haasan went on to do not two, not three but ten roles for his 2008 drama, Dasavatharam.
Ravi Teja essayed the role of two lookalikes in the 2006 movie, Vikramarkudu. The film was later remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathode.
Ajith Kumar's Vaalee talks about a young bride who finds a foe in her husband's twin brother.
Another great example of a powerful dual performance is Vijay's 2014 drama Kaththi.
Karthi played a dual role in the 2011 movie Siruthai. He was seen as both Rathnavel Pandian and Rocket Raja.
Prabhas was seen as Amarendra Baahubali, and Mahendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series needs no introduction.
Suriya has performed a double role more than once. The list includes movies like Perazhagan, Massu Engira Masilamani, Vel, Vaaranam Aayiram, 7aum Arivu, Maattrraan.
Superstar Rajinikanth won hearts as both the protagonist Vaseegaran and antagonist Chitti in the 2010 project, Enthiran.
Nagarjuna portrayed both a quiet and mature man and his fun-loving twin in the 1994 movie, Hello Brother.
