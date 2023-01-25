JAN 25, 2023
South stars who rejected Bollywood films
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram,
Allu Arjun Instagram
The boundaries between the South and Bollywood are blurring at a rapid speed. In the recent past, several celebs from the South film industry have been offered Bollywood movies, however, not all of them gave their nod
Blurring boundaries
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram, IMDb
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was offered director Rohit Shetty's Singham. However, later the role was played by another Southern beauty, Kajal Aggarwal
Anushka Shetty
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
If the reports are to be believed, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was approached for many Hindi ventures, although he said no
Mahesh Babu
It might be exciting to know that Fahadh Faasil was offered a movie by celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj
Image: IMDb
Fahadh Faasil
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram, IMDb
Lady Superstar Nayanthara was asked to do the popular number 'One to three four get on the dance floor' from Chennai Express. The song was finally picturized on Priyamani
Nayanthara
Pushpa star Allu Arjun was one of the actors considered to play the lead in Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was eventually played by Salman Khan
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram, IMDb
As per reports, Nivin Pauly was in talks to do a film with director Anurag Kashyap. However, the project never materialized
Image: Nivin Pauly Instagram,
Anurag Kashyap Instagram
Nivin Pauly
National crush Rashmika Mandanna said no to the Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. She was asked to star opposite Shahid Kapoor
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram, IMDb
Rashmika Mandanna
Late Sandalwood gem, Puneeth Rajkumar was offered Salman Khan-led Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image: Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram, IMDb
Puneeth Rajkumar
KGF star Yash was the first choice for Navdeep Singh's directorial Laal Kaptaan. The film was later offered to Saif Ali Khan
Image: Yash Instagram, IMDb
Yash
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.