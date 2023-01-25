JAN 25, 2023

Heading 3

South stars who rejected Bollywood films

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram,
 Allu Arjun Instagram

The boundaries between the South and Bollywood are blurring at a rapid speed. In the recent past, several celebs from the South film industry have been offered Bollywood movies, however, not all of them gave their nod

Blurring boundaries

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram, IMDb

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was offered director Rohit Shetty's Singham. However, later the role was played by another Southern beauty, Kajal Aggarwal

Anushka Shetty

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was approached for many Hindi ventures, although he said no

Mahesh Babu

It might be exciting to know that Fahadh Faasil was offered a movie by celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj

Image: IMDb

Fahadh Faasil

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram, IMDb

Lady Superstar Nayanthara was asked to do the popular number 'One to three four get on the dance floor' from Chennai Express. The song was finally picturized on Priyamani

Nayanthara

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was one of the actors considered to play the lead in Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was eventually played by Salman Khan

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram, IMDb

As per reports, Nivin Pauly was in talks to do a film with director Anurag Kashyap. However, the project never materialized

Image: Nivin Pauly Instagram,
 Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Nivin Pauly

National crush Rashmika Mandanna said no to the Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. She was asked to star opposite Shahid Kapoor

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram, IMDb

Rashmika Mandanna

Late Sandalwood gem, Puneeth Rajkumar was offered Salman Khan-led Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Image: Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram, IMDb

Puneeth Rajkumar

KGF star Yash was the first choice for Navdeep Singh's directorial Laal Kaptaan. The film was later offered to Saif Ali Khan

Image: Yash Instagram, IMDb

Yash

