Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired her Indo-Western ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna with black heels and an elegant choker
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress paired her outfit of the day with brown-toned matt makeup, highlighting her sharp jawline
Brown toned makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
For the trailer launch of her debut film Bollywood GoodBye, Rashmika Mandannaa opted for a printed lehenga, paired with a matching bralette and a cape jacket
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The National Crush tied up her desi look with dark coloured lip shade and wavy hair
Makeup on point!
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh raises the glamour quotient with a pink slit cut bodycon fitting skirt and jacket co-ord set with bustier by designer Rita Rahul Shah
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan looks simply stunning in this black leather tie-up bralette, along with an oversized black denim jacket
Shruti Haasan
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde styled a lace bralette with an oversized blazer and blue denim pants as her off-duty look. She accessorized the look with groovy sunglasses
Pooja Hegde
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Pinkvilla
Rashmika Mandanna once again aced the ethnic game with a printed bralette, along with a floral jacket and plain blue trousers
Blowing away your blues!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Aiyaary actress is a sight for the sore eyes in this beautiful white lehenga paired with a matching bralette and pearl choker
The love for white
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks scintillating in this red and silver bralette underneath a net jacket and printed palazzo
Ravishing in red
