South stars who rocked the bralette look

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 19, 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired her Indo-Western ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna with black heels and an elegant choker

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress paired her outfit of the day with brown-toned matt makeup, highlighting her sharp jawline

Brown toned makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

For the trailer launch of her debut film Bollywood GoodBye, Rashmika Mandannaa opted for a printed lehenga, paired with a matching bralette and a cape jacket

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The National Crush tied up her desi look with dark coloured lip shade and wavy hair

Makeup on point!

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh raises the glamour quotient with a pink slit cut bodycon fitting skirt and jacket co-ord set with bustier by designer Rita Rahul Shah

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan looks simply stunning in this black leather tie-up bralette, along with an oversized black denim jacket

Shruti Haasan

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde styled a lace bralette with an oversized blazer and blue denim pants as her off-duty look. She accessorized the look with groovy sunglasses

Pooja Hegde

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Pinkvilla

Rashmika Mandanna once again aced the ethnic game with a printed bralette, along with a floral jacket and plain blue trousers

Blowing away your blues!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Aiyaary actress is a sight for the sore eyes in this beautiful white lehenga paired with a matching bralette and pearl choker

The love for white

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks scintillating in this red and silver bralette underneath a net jacket and printed palazzo

Ravishing in red

