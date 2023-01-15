JAN 15, 2023
South stars who worked as child artist
Many prominent South celebs faced the camera at a very young age. Take a look at some big names from the South who worked as child artists.
Getting an early start
Mahesh Babu was just 4 when he appeared in the 1979 film Needa. After that he acted in several other projects as a child artist.
Mahesh Babu
RRR star Jr NTR was placed in front of the camera at the very young age of 8 years for the 1991 Telugu language historical drama, Brahmarshi Vishwamitra.
Jr NTR
Kamal Haasan made his acting debut as a child artist with the Tamil film Kalathoor Kannamma, and went on to star in movies like Parthal Pasi Theerum, Paadha Kaanikkai, and Kannum Karalum, to name just a few.
Kamal Haasan
The National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh went on to star in not one, not two, but three Malayalam movies as a child artist namely Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan in early 2000.
Keerthy Suresh
Silambarasan began his career back in 1984 with the Tamil movie Uravai Kaatha Kili, which was written and directed by his father T. Rajendar.
Simbu
Thalapathy Vijay initially graced the silver screen as a child artist at the age of 10 in the 1984 drama Vetri. The movie evidently marked the birth of a star.
Thalapathy Vijay
Late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar made his acting debut with the 1976 suspense drama Premada Kanika. His other appearances as a child artist include Vijay's Sanaadi Appanna in 1977.
Puneeth Rajkumar
Hansika Motwani was one of the most popular child artists. She made a mark for herself with movies such as Koi Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago, and Hum Kaun Hai?
Hansika Motwani
Kalidas Jayaram who is the son of veteran actor Jayaram worked in the films Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum and Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal as a child artist.
Kalidas Jayaram
