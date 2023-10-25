Spanish series to watch

Heading 3
The story revolves around a young pregnant girl who escapes from war country in a marine where she gives birth to a child
Nowhere
This short drama is about Silva's journey across the scorching desert astride a horse to reunite with his old friend, Sheriff Jake
Strange way of life
This movie is about step brother and sister falling in deep love with each other
My fault
The series is about a group of robbers making a perfect plan to rob the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain
Money Heist
Inspired by true events, the story is about the murder of a police officer and the blame goes to his girlfriend and her lover
Burning body
During the summer getaway in Spain, two close friends find themselves captivated by the work of the talented painter who has a violent relationship with his ex-wife who is going to re-enter the frame
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
This thrilling story is about three working-class teenagers attending a private school in Spain where they get into conflict with rich people that later leads to murder
Elite
The film talks about the year 1945, right after WWII, a woman with two photosensitive children living on her dimly-lit family estate in the Channel Islands believes that the house is haunted
The others
This drama is about an exiled priest who seeks solace in a Spanish village in an attempt to escape his inner demons
30 Coins
The story is about a screentwriter who unexpectedly finds himself getting transported back to the 1920s every midnight
Midnight in Paris
