Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Spanish series to watch

The story revolves around a young pregnant girl who escapes from war country in a marine where she gives birth to a child

Nowhere

Image: imdb

This short drama is about Silva's journey across the scorching desert astride a horse to reunite with his old friend, Sheriff Jake

 Strange way of life

Image: imdb

This movie is about step brother and sister falling in deep love with each other 

 My fault

Image: imdb

The series is about a group of robbers making a perfect plan to rob the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain

Money Heist

Image: imdb

Inspired by true events, the story is about the murder of a police officer and the blame goes to his girlfriend and her lover

Burning body

Image: imdb

During the summer getaway in Spain, two close friends find themselves captivated by the work of the talented painter who has a violent relationship with his ex-wife who is going to re-enter the frame

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Image: imdb

This thrilling story is about three working-class teenagers attending a private school in Spain where they get into conflict with rich people that later leads to murder

 Elite

Image: imdb

The film talks about the year 1945, right after WWII, a woman with two photosensitive children living on her dimly-lit family estate in the Channel Islands believes that the house is haunted 

 The others

Image: imdb

This drama is about an exiled priest who seeks solace in a Spanish village in an attempt to escape his inner demons

30 Coins

Image: imdb

The story is about a screentwriter who unexpectedly finds himself getting transported back to the 1920s every midnight 

Midnight in Paris

Image: imdb

