july 21, 2024

Entertainment

Spine-Chilling Horror K-dramas to Watch

Pujya Doss

Set in Korea's Joseon period, this series combines historical drama with horror as a prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into flesh-eating monsters

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

When a young woman becomes entangled with a cult, her family must rescue her from its clutches. The eerie atmosphere and psychological tension make for a haunting watch

Image: OCN

Save Me

A young man moves into an eerie, run-down apartment complex in Seoul and discovers the disturbing secrets of his neighbors, leading to a terrifying spiral into madness

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell

A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces to combat supernatural forces wreaking havoc in their town. This drama skillfully blends horror with crime-solving elements

Image: OCN

The Guest

Mixing horror and romantic comedy, a woman who can see ghosts finds solace in the presence of a CEO who can make the spirits disappear by touching her

The Master's Sun

Image: SBS TV

Set in a remote school during winter break, a group of students and their teacher become trapped by a snowstorm while dark secrets and chilling events unfold

White Christmas

Image: KBS

This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals

The Girl Who Sees Scents

Image: SBS

A prosecutor becomes a vampire after an accident, and he uses his newfound abilities to solve crimes while struggling to maintain his humanity

Vampire Prosecutor

Image: OCN

A detective with the ability to communicate with ghosts joins forces with a psychic to solve mysterious cases involving spirits and supernatural phenomena

Possessed

Image: Netflix

A psychiatrist with the ability to see ghosts helps restless spirits find closure while dealing with his own personal traumas

Soul

Image: MBC 

