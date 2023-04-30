Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 30, 2023

Spine Chilling Mysteries

Image : Pexel

The plane went missing on 8th March. It was flying toward Beijing but after it lost contact with the control room the path of the flight changed and went missing. No information was then available. The search for this flight has been the costliest but has not been found yet. There is no clue of what happened to the passengers as well

Disappearance of flight 370

Image : Pexels

The Devil’s triangle located in the North Atlantic Ocean has always been a mystery. A boat or aeroplane going over that route has never returned, posing a question of where they disappear

Bermuda Triangle

Image : Pexels

The village in Kerala is also called the twin village. 42 twins are born out of 1000 deliveries. There is no explanation to this rare phenomena and it is still a mystery

Kodinhi Village

Image: Pexels

It is a village in Maharashtra where the house does not have any doors, people are not scared of jewellery getting stolen as they believe they are being protected by Lord Shani. It is said that the thief will have bad luck and will be punished by God

Shani Shingnapur

Image: Pexels

A village in Maharashtra where snakes are like pets. People and children are not scared of the poisonous reptile. Cobra and humans stay in the same house

Shetpal

Image : Pexels

In 1942, a lake in the Himalayas was found with hundreds of bones scattered. Scientists have no idea of who the people are, how they reached a certain height and are found dead

Lake of Skeleton

Image: Pexels

There was a blood red colour rain in 2001. Later they were in colours of yellow and green. There is no scientific explanation but it is a local phenomenon in certain parts

Red rain in Kerala

Image: Pexels

A small village located in Assam known as valley of death due to mass bird death. It is known for the death of birds during a certain week but the reason remains unknown

Jatinga : Valley of Death

Image: Pexels

In an unexplored area in Ladakh there are several claims of Unidentified Flying Objects being seen. It was considered in reality when a patrol force spotted it in 2013

UFO exists

Image: Pexels

A village in Rajasthan which is apparently abandoned. It is said that the whole population of 1500 people disappeared overnight. The people who later went to stay there faced paranormal activities and left

Village of Kuldhara

