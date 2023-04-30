APRIL 30, 2023
The plane went missing on 8th March. It was flying toward Beijing but after it lost contact with the control room the path of the flight changed and went missing. No information was then available. The search for this flight has been the costliest but has not been found yet. There is no clue of what happened to the passengers as well
Disappearance of flight 370
The Devil’s triangle located in the North Atlantic Ocean has always been a mystery. A boat or aeroplane going over that route has never returned, posing a question of where they disappear
Bermuda Triangle
The village in Kerala is also called the twin village. 42 twins are born out of 1000 deliveries. There is no explanation to this rare phenomena and it is still a mystery
Kodinhi Village
It is a village in Maharashtra where the house does not have any doors, people are not scared of jewellery getting stolen as they believe they are being protected by Lord Shani. It is said that the thief will have bad luck and will be punished by God
Shani Shingnapur
A village in Maharashtra where snakes are like pets. People and children are not scared of the poisonous reptile. Cobra and humans stay in the same house
Shetpal
In 1942, a lake in the Himalayas was found with hundreds of bones scattered. Scientists have no idea of who the people are, how they reached a certain height and are found dead
Lake of Skeleton
There was a blood red colour rain in 2001. Later they were in colours of yellow and green. There is no scientific explanation but it is a local phenomenon in certain parts
Red rain in Kerala
A small village located in Assam known as valley of death due to mass bird death. It is known for the death of birds during a certain week but the reason remains unknown
Jatinga : Valley of Death
In an unexplored area in Ladakh there are several claims of Unidentified Flying Objects being seen. It was considered in reality when a patrol force spotted it in 2013
UFO exists
A village in Rajasthan which is apparently abandoned. It is said that the whole population of 1500 people disappeared overnight. The people who later went to stay there faced paranormal activities and left
Village of Kuldhara
