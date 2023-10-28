Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

28 OCTOBER, 2023

Spooky Hindi songs for Halloween 2023

This spooky song is from Urmila Mantodkar's Bhoot. It is one of the creepiest songs of our list

Bhoot Hoon Main

The legendary creepy yet soothing soundtrack in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar will be definitely a perfect choice for Halloween night

Gumnaam Hai Koi

This song is from Ragini MMS 2 which would try all hard to make you sleep 

Lori Of Death

When it comes to Horror, how can one forget the classic Veerana? This soundtrack is from the same album 

Saathi Mere Saathi

What could be more scary than the ghost telling you that she will be back! This song is from Ek Thi Daayan

Lautungi Main

When its Halloween, it's not only about ghosty and horror vibes, one can tune to Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree and groove over the crazy music

Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

The background score of Netflix Original movie, Bulbbul will definitely add spooky vibes to your Halloween party

Bulbbul BGM

This soundtrack is from Amitabh Bachchan's movie Aks. It will surely give you spooky vibes

Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa

This is another soundtrack from Bhoot movie album that can make your Halloween party more spooky 

Bhoot Hai Yahan Koi

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song will be perfect for the vibe and groove over the crazy music

Ami Je Tomar Tandav

