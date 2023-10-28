Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
28 OCTOBER, 2023
Spooky Hindi songs for Halloween 2023
This spooky song is from Urmila Mantodkar's Bhoot. It is one of the creepiest songs of our list
Bhoot Hoon Main
Image - IMDB
The legendary creepy yet soothing soundtrack in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar will be definitely a perfect choice for Halloween night
Gumnaam Hai Koi
Image - IMDB
This song is from Ragini MMS 2 which would try all hard to make you sleep
Lori Of Death
Image - IMDB
When it comes to Horror, how can one forget the classic Veerana? This soundtrack is from the same album
Saathi Mere Saathi
Image - IMDB
What could be more scary than the ghost telling you that she will be back! This song is from Ek Thi Daayan
Lautungi Main
Image - IMDB
When its Halloween, it's not only about ghosty and horror vibes, one can tune to Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree and groove over the crazy music
Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe
Image - IMDB
The background score of Netflix Original movie, Bulbbul will definitely add spooky vibes to your Halloween party
Bulbbul BGM
Image - IMDB
This soundtrack is from Amitabh Bachchan's movie Aks. It will surely give you spooky vibes
Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa
Image - IMDB
This is another soundtrack from Bhoot movie album that can make your Halloween party more spooky
Bhoot Hai Yahan Koi
Image - IMDB
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song will be perfect for the vibe and groove over the crazy music
Ami Je Tomar Tandav
Image - IMDB
