Spy K-dramas About Love And War 

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 25, 2023

Entertainment

This popular Kdrama follows a group of soldiers as they navigate their professional and personal lives while serving in a disaster-torn country

Descendants of the Sun 

Source: KBS 

A story of two elite National Security System agents who become embroiled in a dangerous game of espionage and betrayal

Iris

Source: KBS2

A former soldier is hired as a bodyguard for the wife of a presidential candidate and gets caught up in a political conspiracy

The K2

Source: tvN 

A romantic drama set in a fictional country where the King and his military officers work together to protect their nation from external threats

The King 2 Hearts

Source: MBC 

A vigilante warrior seeks revenge against those who betrayed his father while working as a secret agent for the government

City Hunter 

Source: SBS 

It tells the story of Yoon Se Ri who accidentally stumbles into North Korea and meets Ri Jeong Hyuk, a North Korean soldier and the two fall in love

Crash Landing on You 

Source: tvN 

It’s a story of a Korean independence fighter who wears a traditional bridal mask as he fights against Japanese imperialism

The Bridal Mask

Source: KBS2

A drama set during the Korean War, where two soldiers, on opposite sides of the conflict, become unlikely allies

Road No. 1

Source: MBC TV

A historical drama set in the Joseon era, where a group of soldiers work together to protect the throne and the people from corrupt officials

The Three Musketeers

Source: tvN 

A medical drama that follows a group of doctors as they work together to save lives in a war-torn country

Medical Top Team

Source: MBC 

