This popular Kdrama follows a group of soldiers as they navigate their professional and personal lives while serving in a disaster-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
A story of two elite National Security System agents who become embroiled in a dangerous game of espionage and betrayal
Iris
Source: KBS2
A former soldier is hired as a bodyguard for the wife of a presidential candidate and gets caught up in a political conspiracy
The K2
Source: tvN
A romantic drama set in a fictional country where the King and his military officers work together to protect their nation from external threats
The King 2 Hearts
Source: MBC
A vigilante warrior seeks revenge against those who betrayed his father while working as a secret agent for the government
City Hunter
Source: SBS
It tells the story of Yoon Se Ri who accidentally stumbles into North Korea and meets Ri Jeong Hyuk, a North Korean soldier and the two fall in love
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
It’s a story of a Korean independence fighter who wears a traditional bridal mask as he fights against Japanese imperialism
The Bridal Mask
Source: KBS2
A drama set during the Korean War, where two soldiers, on opposite sides of the conflict, become unlikely allies
Road No. 1
Source: MBC TV
A historical drama set in the Joseon era, where a group of soldiers work together to protect the throne and the people from corrupt officials
The Three Musketeers
Source: tvN
Click Here
A medical drama that follows a group of doctors as they work together to save lives in a war-torn country
Medical Top Team
Source: MBC