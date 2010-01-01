Heading 3

Squid Game 2 Full
 Cast Revealed

Sugandha Srivastava

july 01, 2023

Entertainment

Park Sung Hoon, known for his role in The Glory, has been a prominent actor since 2011, with acclaimed performances in popular TV shows and award wins

Park Sung Hoon

Source: Park Sung Hoon Instagram 

Kang Ha Neul, starting in musicals, transitioned to TV and gained acclaim in the film Twenty. He received awards and appeared in Pirates and Insider

Kang Ha Neul

Source: Kang Ha Neul Instagram 

South Korean actress Park Gyu Young is renowned for her performances in TV series like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, and Dali & Cocky Prince

Park Gyu Young 

Source: Park Gyu Young Instagram 

Jo Yu Ri, a former member of IZ*ONE, achieved success with the group's albums and continues her music career with solo releases. Though relatively new to acting, her reality show background has prepared her for screen time

Jo Yu Ri 

Source: Jo Yu Ri Instagram 

Kang Ae Shim, known for her character-driven roles, is set to deliver an impressive performance in Squid Game season 2. She has appeared in shows like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Move to Heaven

Kang Ae Shim

Source: Noon Company Instagram 

Despite his young age, Lee David is an experienced actor who gained recognition with his breakout role in the acclaimed film Poetry (2010). He has since focused on television, including his role as Seo Ji Ho in the drama series "Law School" 

Lee David 

Source: Lee David Instagram 

Lee Jin Wook, gained recognition for his roles in the popular series Glass Castle, Nine, and I Need Romance 2012. He also appeared in Netflix's Sweet Home and the film A Year End Medley

Lee Jin Wook

Source: Lee Jin Wook Instagram 

Choi Seung Hyun, known as T.O.P, started as a musician in BIGBANG before transitioning into acting, gaining acclaim for his role in 71: Into the Fire

Choi Seung Hyun

Source: Choi Seung Hyun Instagram 

Roh Jae Won, a relatively new actor in South Korea, garnered praise for his role in the film Ditto and the web series Once Upon a Small Town 

Roh Jae Won

Source: Roh Jae Won Instagram 

Won Ji An, a rising actress, impressed with her roles in the series If You Wish Upon Me and the film A Year End Medley

Won Ji An

Source: Won Ji An Instagram 

Yang Dong Geun is a versatile artist involved in acting, singing, rapping, producing, and dancing. He has been active since childhood, winning awards for his performances in films like Hyung, Wildcard, and The Forbidden Marriage

Yang Dong Geun

Link: Polaris Entertainment 

Im Siwan, also known as a member of ZE:A, transitioned to acting, gaining recognition with notable film performances and starring in TV shows like Summer Strike

Im Siwan 

Source: Im Siwan Instagram 

