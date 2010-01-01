Park Sung Hoon, known for his role in The Glory, has been a prominent actor since 2011, with acclaimed performances in popular TV shows and award wins
Park Sung Hoon
Source: Park Sung Hoon Instagram
Kang Ha Neul, starting in musicals, transitioned to TV and gained acclaim in the film Twenty. He received awards and appeared in Pirates and Insider
Kang Ha Neul
Source: Kang Ha Neul Instagram
South Korean actress Park Gyu Young is renowned for her performances in TV series like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, and Dali & Cocky Prince
Park Gyu Young
Source: Park Gyu Young Instagram
Jo Yu Ri, a former member of IZ*ONE, achieved success with the group's albums and continues her music career with solo releases. Though relatively new to acting, her reality show background has prepared her for screen time
Jo Yu Ri
Source: Jo Yu Ri Instagram
Kang Ae Shim, known for her character-driven roles, is set to deliver an impressive performance in Squid Game season 2. She has appeared in shows like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Move to Heaven
Kang Ae Shim
Source: Noon Company Instagram
Despite his young age, Lee David is an experienced actor who gained recognition with his breakout role in the acclaimed film Poetry (2010). He has since focused on television, including his role as Seo Ji Ho in the drama series "Law School"
Lee David
Source: Lee David Instagram
Lee Jin Wook, gained recognition for his roles in the popular series Glass Castle, Nine, and I Need Romance 2012. He also appeared in Netflix's Sweet Home and the film A Year End Medley
Lee Jin Wook
Source: Lee Jin Wook Instagram
Choi Seung Hyun, known as T.O.P, started as a musician in BIGBANG before transitioning into acting, gaining acclaim for his role in 71: Into the Fire
Choi Seung Hyun
Source: Choi Seung Hyun Instagram
Roh Jae Won, a relatively new actor in South Korea, garnered praise for his role in the film Ditto and the web series Once Upon a Small Town
Roh Jae Won
Source: Roh Jae Won Instagram
Won Ji An, a rising actress, impressed with her roles in the series If You Wish Upon Me and the film A Year End Medley
Won Ji An
Source: Won Ji An Instagram
Yang Dong Geun is a versatile artist involved in acting, singing, rapping, producing, and dancing. He has been active since childhood, winning awards for his performances in films like Hyung, Wildcard, and The Forbidden Marriage
Yang Dong Geun
Link: Polaris Entertainment
Im Siwan, also known as a member of ZE:A, transitioned to acting, gaining recognition with notable film performances and starring in TV shows like Summer Strike
Im Siwan
Source: Im Siwan Instagram