Squid Game at 2022
Emmy Awards
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Netflix
Nominated for a whopping 14 awards, the South Korean show was in for a wild ride
Squid Game
Image: Getty Images
Kickstarting the award fever, Lee Yoo Mi became the first Korean actress to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Lee Yoo Mi
Image: Getty Images
Lee Jung Jae arrived at the red carpet with his girlfriend of 7 years, heiress Lim Se Ryung
Red Carpet
Image: Getty Images
The model and actor looked stunning in a sequin dress and floral hairpin
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Getty Images
The real Gganbu, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Oh Yeong Soo
Image: Getty Images
Also earning himself a nomination, Park Hae Soo looked ready for the night
Park Hae Soo
Image: Getty Images
Presenters
During the main night of the awards, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon also graced the stage as presenters
Image: Getty Images
Grabbing himself the Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, he hoped that it would not be his last
Hwang Dong Hyuk
Image: Getty Images
The night was in favor of the ‘Squid Game’ team as Lee Jung Jae became the first Asian to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at Emmys
Lee Jung Jae
Image: Netflix
Director Hwang has promised to be back with another staggering season soon and we look forward to more mind-boggling games from the man!
Season 2
