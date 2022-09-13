Heading 3

Squid Game at 2022
Emmy Awards

Nominated for a whopping 14 awards, the South Korean show was in for a wild ride

Squid Game

Kickstarting the award fever, Lee Yoo Mi became the first Korean actress to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee Yoo Mi

Lee Jung Jae arrived at the red carpet with his girlfriend of 7 years, heiress Lim Se Ryung

Red Carpet

The model and actor looked stunning in a sequin dress and floral hairpin

Jung Ho Yeon

The real Gganbu, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Oh Yeong Soo

Also earning himself a nomination, Park Hae Soo looked ready for the night

Park Hae Soo

Presenters

During the main night of the awards, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon also graced the stage as presenters

Grabbing himself the Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, he hoped that it would not be his last

Hwang Dong Hyuk

The night was in favor of the ‘Squid Game’ team as Lee Jung Jae became the first Asian to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at Emmys

Lee Jung Jae

Director Hwang has promised to be back with another staggering season soon and we look forward to more mind-boggling games from the man!

Season 2

