Squid Game Fans, Try These 10 Shows Next
Sakshi Shelke
ENTERTAINMENT
This show will keep you on the edge of your seats as it is about human survival and preserving humanity when people start turning into monsters
Sweet Home
Image Credit: Imdb
In this thrilling venture, eight people are stuck in an unknown eight-story building and have to take part in a dangerous game show through which they earn money
The 8 Show
Image Credit: Imdb
Supernatural beings give dangerous condemnations, sending people to hell and giving power to a religious group that is based on the concept of divine justice
Hellbound
Image Credit: Imdb
People participate in this deceptive game to win money. A twist happens when a college student takes part in it
Liar Game
Image Credit: Imdb
A judge turns the courtroom into a live reality show and asks for people’s votes to punish people brutally
The Devil Judge
Image Credit: Imdb
After a mysterious plague starts to spread, a prince must save his people against a new breed of enemies
Kingdom
Image Credit: Imdb
After a man contemplates suicide, he has to experience death multiple times in other lives to have an opportunity to be alive
Death’s Game
Image Credit: Imdb
The show is about the Hera Palace residents. A major pivot in the storyline occurs when a death happens in the 100-story building. The venture will truly give you thrills
The Penthouse: War in Life
Image Credit: Imdb
After a zombie virus outbreak, students trapped in high school need to escape in order to survive
All of Us Are Dead
Image Credit: Imdb
Click Here
Students become a part of a deadly game that involves tension, deception and intense moments that will give you chills
Night Has Come
Image Credit: Imdb