MAY 23, 2025

Squid Game Fans, Try These 10 Shows Next

Sakshi Shelke

ENTERTAINMENT

This show will keep you on the edge of your seats as it is about human survival and preserving humanity when people start turning into monsters

Sweet Home

In this thrilling venture, eight people are stuck in an unknown eight-story building and have to take part in a dangerous game show through which they earn money

The 8 Show

Supernatural beings give dangerous condemnations, sending people to hell and giving power to a religious group that is based on the concept of divine justice

Hellbound

People participate in this deceptive game to win money. A twist happens when a college student takes part in it

Liar Game

A judge turns the courtroom into a live reality show and asks for people’s votes to punish people brutally

The Devil Judge

After a mysterious plague starts to spread, a prince must save his people against a new breed of enemies

Kingdom

After a man contemplates suicide, he has to experience death multiple times in other lives to have an opportunity to be alive

Death’s Game

The show is about the Hera Palace residents. A major pivot in the storyline occurs when a death happens in the 100-story building. The venture will truly give you thrills

The Penthouse: War in Life

After a zombie virus outbreak, students trapped in high school need to escape in order to survive 

All of Us Are Dead

Students become a part of a deadly game that involves tension, deception and intense moments that will give you chills

Night Has Come

