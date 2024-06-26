Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 26, 2024

 Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi debut


South sensation Sreeleela is among the top choices in Telugu movies these days. Meanwhile, the actress is planning to take her career a notch higher with Hindi Film debut

Sreeleela 

Image: Sreeleela's Instagram 

Sreeleela has been in talks for multiple Hindi movies and now it seems that she has found the lucky one 

 Image: Sreeleela's Instagram 

 Hindi Film Debut

Reportedly, Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi film debut with a comedy-drama roaming around three key characters 

 Image: Sreeleela's Instagram 

 Comedy Drama 

Varun Dhawan is headlining the cast. Sreeleela is the latest addition to romance with the actor 

Lead Actor 

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

The movie has two female leads. Sreeleela Joins Mrunal Thakur to play around Varun Dhawan's character in this comedy drama 

Female Leads

Images: Sreeleela And Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Popular film director David Dhawan is helming the movie 

 The Director 

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

The movie is set to go on the floors in July 2024 

Shooting

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films is bankrolling the movie

 The Producer 

 Image: Sreeleela's Instagram 

It is an original script. David has written a high-on Entertainment package to launch Sreeleela in the Hindi markets 

Original Script 

 Image: Sreeleela's Instagram 

Release Date

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

The movie is set to hit the screens on October 2nd, 2025 

