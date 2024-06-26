Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2024
Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi debut
South sensation Sreeleela is among the top choices in Telugu movies these days. Meanwhile, the actress is planning to take her career a notch higher with Hindi Film debut
Sreeleela
Image: Sreeleela's Instagram
Sreeleela has been in talks for multiple Hindi movies and now it seems that she has found the lucky one
Hindi Film Debut
Reportedly, Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi film debut with a comedy-drama roaming around three key characters
Comedy Drama
Varun Dhawan is headlining the cast. Sreeleela is the latest addition to romance with the actor
Lead Actor
The movie has two female leads. Sreeleela Joins Mrunal Thakur to play around Varun Dhawan's character in this comedy drama
Female Leads
Popular film director David Dhawan is helming the movie
The Director
The movie is set to go on the floors in July 2024
Shooting
Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films is bankrolling the movie
The Producer
It is an original script. David has written a high-on Entertainment package to launch Sreeleela in the Hindi markets
Original Script
Release Date
The movie is set to hit the screens on October 2nd, 2025
