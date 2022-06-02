Heading 3

Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's endearing pics

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Sridevi and Boney made for a stylish couple as they were seen posing together during one of their vacations

A stylish couple

Image: Sridevi Instagram

The power couple was seen flaunting their nerdy look in this cute pic from their leisure time

Nerdy look

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Sridevi looked stunning in a golden embroidered saree as she posed with Boney who wore a wine coloured shirt with a golden half-sleeved jacket

Party Ready

Image: Sridevi Instagram

This is a perfect family pic where Sridevi and Boney posed happily with daughters Janhvi and Khushi

Posing with the girls

Sridevi beamed with joy as she held Boney close to her in this love-filled pic

Holding on to Boney

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram

This throwback pic shows Boney and Sridevi posing with little Janhvi during their visit to Niagra Falls in 1998

Visit to Niagra Falls

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Boney was seen getting mushy as he kissed Sridevi in this pic

Kiss of love

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Sridevi’s panache was unmissable as she posed with Boney, Khushi and the newlyweds Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala

Family function

Boney Kapoor couldn’t take his eyes off Sridevi in this throwback pic

All about love

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Image: Sridevi Instagram

This pic was clicked during the power couple’s family vacation and they were all smiles for the camera

Family time

