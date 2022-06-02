Heading 3
Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's endearing pics
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Sridevi and Boney made for a stylish couple as they were seen posing together during one of their vacations
A stylish couple
Image: Sridevi Instagram
The power couple was seen flaunting their nerdy look in this cute pic from their leisure time
Nerdy look
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Sridevi looked stunning in a golden embroidered saree as she posed with Boney who wore a wine coloured shirt with a golden half-sleeved jacket
Party Ready
Image: Sridevi Instagram
This is a perfect family pic where Sridevi and Boney posed happily with daughters Janhvi and Khushi
Posing with the girls
Sridevi beamed with joy as she held Boney close to her in this love-filled pic
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram
This throwback pic shows Boney and Sridevi posing with little Janhvi during their visit to Niagra Falls in 1998
Visit to Niagra Falls
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Boney was seen getting mushy as he kissed Sridevi in this pic
Kiss of love
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Sridevi’s panache was unmissable as she posed with Boney, Khushi and the newlyweds Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala
Family function
Boney Kapoor couldn’t take his eyes off Sridevi in this throwback pic
All about love
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Image: Sridevi Instagram
This pic was clicked during the power couple’s family vacation and they were all smiles for the camera
Family time
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Desi work wear by Kareena, Alia & more