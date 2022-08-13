Heading 3
Sridevi’s travel PICS with family
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This is a photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor from their trip to Morocco, North Africa. The producer and Janhvi shared this picture on their social media
Memory from Morocco
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This is another photo of Sridevi with Boney. The Mom actress looks stunning in a casual outfit. Khushi captioned this photo ‘The coolest’
‘The coolest’
Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram
The couple enjoyed a boat ride in the city of Venice. Posting this picture on the ‘gram, Boney Kapoor informed that they drove there from Milan for a few hours
From Milan to Venice
Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram
Another picture shared by Boney Kapoor, this was clicked when they visited the Niagra Falls in 1998. Baby Janhvi accompanied them too
Niagra Falls with Janhvi
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
All smiles
Sharing this picture from one of their trips in December 2017, Sridevi captioned the post, “Missing Janu” referring to Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi smile at the cameras, as they capture the memory of this good time in a picture
Good times
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
In this photo from 2017, Sridevi poses with her husband Boney Kapoor for a happy picture together
Picture-perfect
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi keeps Janhvi Kapoor close in this sweet picture that highlights the bond they shared
Mother-daughter
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi and Janhvi look absolutely gorgeous in this photo, shared by the late actress herself. Posting this photo, she wrote, “LA with my baby.”
‘LA with my baby’
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi, Janhvi, and Khushi pose exude grace and joy in this snapshot. The mother and daughters pose by a lake together, while they dish out style goals
With her two girls
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi holds Khushi close, as they smile for this beautiful picture at a restaurant
More memories
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
The Sadma actress clicked this striking selfie with Janhvi as they enjoyed the beauty of snow-clad mountains behind them
From icy cold mountains
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
The Kapoors soak in the winter sun in this frame-worthy family picture from a trip abroad
Family portrait
