Heading 3

Sridevi’s travel PICS with family

Pinkvilla Desk

AUGUST 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This is a photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor from their trip to Morocco, North Africa. The producer and Janhvi shared this picture on their social media

Memory from Morocco

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This is another photo of Sridevi with Boney. The Mom actress looks stunning in a casual outfit. Khushi captioned this photo ‘The coolest’

‘The coolest’

Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram

The couple enjoyed a boat ride in the city of Venice. Posting this picture on the ‘gram, Boney Kapoor informed that they drove there from Milan for a few hours

From Milan to Venice

Image: Boney Kapoor Instagram

Another picture shared by Boney Kapoor, this was clicked when they visited the Niagra Falls in 1998. Baby Janhvi accompanied them too

Niagra Falls with Janhvi

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

All smiles

Sharing this picture from one of their trips in December 2017, Sridevi captioned the post, “Missing Janu” referring to Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi smile at the cameras, as they capture the memory of this good time in a picture

Good times

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

In this photo from 2017, Sridevi poses with her husband Boney Kapoor for a happy picture together

Picture-perfect

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi keeps Janhvi Kapoor close in this sweet picture that highlights the bond they shared

Mother-daughter

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi and Janhvi look absolutely gorgeous in this photo, shared by the late actress herself. Posting this photo, she wrote, “LA with my baby.”

‘LA with my baby’

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi, Janhvi, and Khushi pose exude grace and joy in this snapshot. The mother and daughters pose by a lake together, while they dish out style goals

With her two girls

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi holds Khushi close, as they smile for this beautiful picture at a restaurant

More memories

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

The Sadma actress clicked this striking selfie with Janhvi as they enjoyed the beauty of snow-clad mountains behind them

From icy cold mountains

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoors soak in the winter sun in this frame-worthy family picture from a trip abroad

 Family portrait

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Akshay Kumar's precious photos with kids

Click Here