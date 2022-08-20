Heading 3
Sriti Jha's multi-faceted personality
Arushi Srivastava
AUGUST 21, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Sriti Jha was one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She got a chance to showcase her talent of doing fire flow with a long iron rod
Fire flow
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Recently, Sriti Jha partied with her fellow contestants from KKK12 where she was seen singing along with Rajiv Adatia
Singing
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Not many know that Sriti Jha can drive heavy vehicles with ease
Driving a tractor
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Kumkum Bhagya star shared on her social media about her knitting project and made a beautiful multicolour sweater for herself
Knitting
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Here she is seen teaching her friend Mohit Malik to do dragonstaff as he tries to roll a rod on his arms
Dragon staff
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Sriti Jha is a nature lover and she often goes on treks and has expertise in highlining natural surroundings
Highline
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
The actress also knows how to climb a tree, and here, she is seen hanging by the trunk of a tree
Tree climbing
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Sriti Jha is an amazing dancer and has given numerous spectacular dance performances in her show Kumkum Bhagya. She also posted a dance video on social media
Freestyle dancing
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
The actress is a trained rope walker and gave a glimpse of the same during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Rope walking
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
The actress is a good swimmer and experienced the joy of snorkelling in 2021
Swimming
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Sriti Jha is a talented poet and has delivered several power packed performances on various platforms
Talented poet
