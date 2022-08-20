Heading 3

Sriti Jha's multi-faceted personality

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 21, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Sriti Jha was one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She got a chance to showcase her talent of doing fire flow with a long iron rod

   Fire flow

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Recently, Sriti Jha partied with her fellow contestants from KKK12 where she was seen singing along with Rajiv Adatia

   Singing

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Not many know that Sriti Jha can drive heavy vehicles with ease

   Driving a tractor

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Kumkum Bhagya star shared on her social media about her knitting project and made a beautiful multicolour sweater for herself

    Knitting

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Here she is seen teaching her friend Mohit Malik to do dragonstaff as he tries to roll a rod on his arms

   Dragon staff

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Sriti Jha is a nature lover and she often goes on treks and has expertise in highlining natural surroundings

    Highline

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

The actress also knows how to climb a tree, and here, she is seen hanging by the trunk of a tree

    Tree climbing

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Sriti Jha is an amazing dancer and has given numerous spectacular dance performances in her show Kumkum Bhagya. She also posted a dance video on social media

    Freestyle dancing

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

The actress is a trained rope walker and gave a glimpse of the same during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

    Rope walking

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

The actress is a good swimmer and experienced the joy of snorkelling in 2021

     Swimming

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Sriti Jha is a talented poet and has delivered several power packed performances on various platforms

   Talented poet

