Heading 3
SRK, Deepika, John celebrate Pathaan
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Akriti Anand
JAN 31, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
"It's nice to be back. I'm never in a rush to finish a film because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people”
king khan's comeback
Image: Pinkvilla
"The film has done really well. I've forgotten the last 4 years because of the last 4 days”
Badshah expresses gratitude
Casual looks of Salman Khan
Celebs who love floral lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
“I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for SRK and his vision for me"
Deepika credits SRK for her career
Image: Pinkvilla
“The best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John"
SRK HEAPS PRAISES ON JOHN
Image: Pinkvilla
“I used to think I am an action hero, but today SRK is the biggest action hero in the industry”
John calls SRK 'ACTION HERO'
Image: Pinkvilla
John Abraham said, "I don't think he is an actor anymore, he’s an emotion”
shah rukh khan is an emotion
Image: Pinkvilla
"Insha Allah whenever Siddharth Anand wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll be bigger and better"
SRK ON POSSIBILITY OF PATHAAN 2
Image: Pinkvilla
"One person who is not here, I think all of us love him more than anyone can, Bhai is not here, thank you Salman for making this film so wonderful"
SRK THANKS SALMAN 'BHAI'
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika shared that they never imagined the film to get elevated to this level of success
Deepika Padukone on Pathaan’s success
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.