SRK, Deepika, John celebrate Pathaan

Entertainment

Akriti Anand

JAN 31, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

"It's nice to be back. I'm never in a rush to finish a film because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people”

king khan's comeback

Image: Pinkvilla

"The film has done really well. I've forgotten the last 4 years because of the last 4 days”

Badshah expresses gratitude

Image: Pinkvilla

“I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for SRK and his vision for me"

Deepika credits SRK for her career

Image: Pinkvilla

“The best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John"

SRK HEAPS PRAISES ON JOHN

Image: Pinkvilla

“I used to think I am an action hero, but today SRK is the biggest action hero in the industry”

John calls SRK 'ACTION HERO'

Image: Pinkvilla

John Abraham said, "I don't think he is an actor anymore, he’s an emotion”

shah rukh khan is an emotion

Image: Pinkvilla

"Insha Allah whenever Siddharth Anand wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll be bigger and better"

SRK ON POSSIBILITY OF PATHAAN 2

Image: Pinkvilla

"One person who is not here, I think all of us love him more than anyone can, Bhai is not here, thank you Salman for making this film so wonderful"

SRK THANKS SALMAN 'BHAI'

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika shared that they never imagined the film to get elevated to this level of success

Deepika Padukone on Pathaan’s success

