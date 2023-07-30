Heading 3

SRK-Deepika: Know the Jawan cast 

King Khan pleased his fans with his performance in Pathaan. The fans are excited to see the twists and turns in Jawan on September 7, 2023 

Blockbuster

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

The Jawan prevue did not give away much about the plot. But it has raised the curiosity of the viewers 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

Prevue 

The Jawan cast is incomplete without the mention of the King of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

Vijay Sethipathi’s role in Farzi was commendable. The fans are excited to see him as the antagonist in Jawan 

Vijay Sethupathi 

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram 

Nayanthara 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

The Lady Superstar of Indian cinema will be seen in hardcore action mode in this movie 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt 

Dutt is highly acclaimed for his performance in KGF: Chapter 2, Munna Bhai series, Agneepath, and many more movies. He will be a part of 2023’s most-awaited movie Jawan 

Padukone has shared the big screen with King Khan multiple times. The viewers are delighted to see her with SRK once again 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Malhotra has risen to fame with her role of Babita Phogat in Dangal. Her fans are excited to see her in this movie 

Sanya Malhotra 

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

Riddhi Dogra 

Image: Riddhi Dogra’s Instagram 

The Married Woman enchantress is all set to leave her impression on the big screens with Jawan 

Image: Priya Mani Raj’s Instagram 

Priyamani performed an item number in Chennai Express. The audience is excited to see the thrill she will bring to this movie 

Priyamani 

