Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 30, 2023
SRK-Deepika: Know the Jawan cast
King Khan pleased his fans with his performance in Pathaan. The fans are excited to see the twists and turns in Jawan on September 7, 2023
Blockbuster
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Jawan prevue did not give away much about the plot. But it has raised the curiosity of the viewers
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Prevue
The Jawan cast is incomplete without the mention of the King of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Vijay Sethipathi’s role in Farzi was commendable. The fans are excited to see him as the antagonist in Jawan
Vijay Sethupathi
Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram
Nayanthara
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Lady Superstar of Indian cinema will be seen in hardcore action mode in this movie
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Dutt is highly acclaimed for his performance in KGF: Chapter 2, Munna Bhai series, Agneepath, and many more movies. He will be a part of 2023’s most-awaited movie Jawan
Padukone has shared the big screen with King Khan multiple times. The viewers are delighted to see her with SRK once again
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Malhotra has risen to fame with her role of Babita Phogat in Dangal. Her fans are excited to see her in this movie
Sanya Malhotra
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Riddhi Dogra
Image: Riddhi Dogra’s Instagram
The Married Woman enchantress is all set to leave her impression on the big screens with Jawan
Image: Priya Mani Raj’s Instagram
Priyamani performed an item number in Chennai Express. The audience is excited to see the thrill she will bring to this movie
Priyamani
