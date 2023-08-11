Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 11, 2023

SRK in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a superhit movie that revolves around a bachelor trip of three friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imraan to Spain 

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image: IMDb

When Farhan Akhtar was writing the story in 2007, he was also about to direct the film. Farhan onboarded Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of Arjun in the film

 The SRK Connection 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

The other two characters went to Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan. While Vivek was signed to play Imraan, Hrithik was set to essay the role of Kabir

Vivek Oberoi & Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik & Vivek's Instagram

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan parted ways from the film citing date issues. The project was eventually shelved at the time

Shelved

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

In August 2009, Farhan Akhtar revived the project but with a new director. His sister, Zoya Akhtar became the new captain of the ship 

The Project Revives

Image: Zoya Akhtar's Instagram

Zoya Akhtar wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan in the roles of Arjun and Kabir, respectively. However, both of them declined the offer

Zoya's first choices

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram 

In the end, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar played the leading roles of Arjun, Kabir and Imraan, respectively

The Final Star cast

Image: Excel Movies' Instagram 

Zoya Akhtar brought Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin as the two female lead actors in the film

The Female leads

Image: Excel Movies' Instagram

Mounted on a budget of 45 Crores, the film collected 90 Crores Nett. at the Indian Box office and is credited as 'Super Hit'

 Box Office

Image: Excel Movies' Instagram

On the lines of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Excel Entertainment is producing another road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with three female actors playing the leads

 Jee Le Zaraa

Image: Excel Movies' Instagram

IMDb Trivia

information source

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here