Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 11, 2023
SRK in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a superhit movie that revolves around a bachelor trip of three friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imraan to Spain
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image: IMDb
When Farhan Akhtar was writing the story in 2007, he was also about to direct the film. Farhan onboarded Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of Arjun in the film
The SRK Connection
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
The other two characters went to Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan. While Vivek was signed to play Imraan, Hrithik was set to essay the role of Kabir
Vivek Oberoi & Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik & Vivek's Instagram
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan parted ways from the film citing date issues. The project was eventually shelved at the time
Shelved
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In August 2009, Farhan Akhtar revived the project but with a new director. His sister, Zoya Akhtar became the new captain of the ship
The Project Revives
Image: Zoya Akhtar's Instagram
Zoya Akhtar wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan in the roles of Arjun and Kabir, respectively. However, both of them declined the offer
Zoya's first choices
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
In the end, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar played the leading roles of Arjun, Kabir and Imraan, respectively
The Final Star cast
Image: Excel Movies' Instagram
Zoya Akhtar brought Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin as the two female lead actors in the film
The Female leads
Image: Excel Movies' Instagram
Mounted on a budget of 45 Crores, the film collected 90 Crores Nett. at the Indian Box office and is credited as 'Super Hit'
Box Office
Image: Excel Movies' Instagram
On the lines of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Excel Entertainment is producing another road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with three female actors playing the leads
Jee Le Zaraa
Image: Excel Movies' Instagram
