SRK-John: Expensive cars owned

King Khan owns a Bugatti Veyron worth Rs. 12 crore

Shah Rukh Khan

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The Greek God of Bollywood owns a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II which is worth Rs. 7 crores

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Big B has around 25 cars but his Mercedes Benz S600 costs around Rs. 10.50 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan

Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

The Cirkus star owns an Aston Martin sports car which costs around Rs. 8 crores

Ranveer Singh

Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Aamir Khan

Image : Pinkvilla

The Andaz Apna Apna actor owns a Mercedes s600 worth Rs. 10.50 crore

Image : John Abraham’s Instagram

John Abraham

The Dhoom star owns Lamborghini Gallardo which costs around Rs. 3 crores

The Phir Hera Pheri star owns a Rolls Royce Phantom which cost around Rs. 8 crore

Akshay Kumar

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The Bholaa Star owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan which costs around Rs. 7 crores

Ajay Devgn

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Salman Khan

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

The Dabangg Star owns a Range Rover Vogue which is worth Rs. 4 crore

Image : Pinkvilla

The Nawab of the Pataudi owns an Audi R8 which is worth Rs. 2.50 crore

Saif Ali Khan

