Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2023
SRK-John: Expensive cars owned
King Khan owns a Bugatti Veyron worth Rs. 12 crore
Shah Rukh Khan
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Greek God of Bollywood owns a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II which is worth Rs. 7 crores
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Big B has around 25 cars but his Mercedes Benz S600 costs around Rs. 10.50 Crore
Amitabh Bachchan
Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
The Cirkus star owns an Aston Martin sports car which costs around Rs. 8 crores
Ranveer Singh
Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Aamir Khan
Image : Pinkvilla
The Andaz Apna Apna actor owns a Mercedes s600 worth Rs. 10.50 crore
Image : John Abraham’s Instagram
John Abraham
The Dhoom star owns Lamborghini Gallardo which costs around Rs. 3 crores
The Phir Hera Pheri star owns a Rolls Royce Phantom which cost around Rs. 8 crore
Akshay Kumar
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The Bholaa Star owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan which costs around Rs. 7 crores
Ajay Devgn
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Salman Khan
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
The Dabangg Star owns a Range Rover Vogue which is worth Rs. 4 crore
Image : Pinkvilla
The Nawab of the Pataudi owns an Audi R8 which is worth Rs. 2.50 crore
Saif Ali Khan
