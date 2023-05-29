Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 29, 2023

SRK-John: Expensive houses of actors

The diva owns a sea facing mansion 'Kinara' which is one of the most expensive houses. As per Mirchi.in, it is valued around 100 crores with a lawn and extravagant interior and artifacts

Image : Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

The power couple has recently purchased a sea facing quadruplex for a whopping Rs 119 crores in Bandra

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone
and Ranveer Singh

Ramesh Sippy had gifted Big B the luxurious mansion 'Jalsa'. It is valued around Rs 100 crores to Rs 120 crores

Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The global star purchased a luxurious house in LA with her husband Nick Jonas. The property is reportedly worth 20 million dollars showcasing the extravagant life of the celebs

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The King khan of Bollywood owns a plush mansion 'Mannat' located near Bandra. It reportedly costs around Rs 200 crores, defining his success

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

The luxurious abode where he resides with his wife and children is located in posh area of Mumbai with an estimated valuation of Rs 60 crores

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar owns a plush residence in Juhu with a beach view. It is valued at a staggering Rs 80 crores

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Shahis has moved into a new duplex apartment in Worli overlooking the breathtaking sea view worth a whopping Rs 58 crores

Image : Shahid kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

The action man owns a penthouse in Bandra west worth Rs 60 crores which exudes luxury and elegance

Image : John Abraham’s Instagram

John Abraham

The Dhoom star resides in his Juhu Bungalow 'Paras' valued around Rs 50 crores and has a chocolate vending machine amf foosball table

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here