mAY 29, 2023

SRK-John: Expensive houses of actors
The diva owns a sea facing mansion 'Kinara' which is one of the most expensive houses. As per Mirchi.in, it is valued around 100 crores with a lawn and extravagant interior and artifacts
Image : Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
The power couple has recently purchased a sea facing quadruplex for a whopping Rs 119 crores in Bandra
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
and Ranveer Singh
Ramesh Sippy had gifted Big B the luxurious mansion 'Jalsa'. It is valued around Rs 100 crores to Rs 120 crores
Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
The global star purchased a luxurious house in LA with her husband Nick Jonas. The property is reportedly worth 20 million dollars showcasing the extravagant life of the celebs
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
The King khan of Bollywood owns a plush mansion 'Mannat' located near Bandra. It reportedly costs around Rs 200 crores, defining his success
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
The luxurious abode where he resides with his wife and children is located in posh area of Mumbai with an estimated valuation of Rs 60 crores
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Akshay Kumar owns a plush residence in Juhu with a beach view. It is valued at a staggering Rs 80 crores
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Shahis has moved into a new duplex apartment in Worli overlooking the breathtaking sea view worth a whopping Rs 58 crores
Image : Shahid kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
The action man owns a penthouse in Bandra west worth Rs 60 crores which exudes luxury and elegance
Image : John Abraham’s Instagram
John Abraham
The Dhoom star resides in his Juhu Bungalow 'Paras' valued around Rs 50 crores and has a chocolate vending machine amf foosball table
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
