SRK to Kajol: Stars with expensive homes

JULY 06, 2022

Image: Pinkvilla

King Khan’s paradise of luxury– Mannat– is located in Bandra and is said to be worth Rs 200 crore

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

The Nawab of Pataudi is the proud owner of the luxurious Pataudi Palace which reportedly has around 150 rooms and costs Rs 800 crore

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Mumbai residence Kinara is said to be worth Rs 100 crore

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The cost of the legendary actor’s luxurious bungalow Jalsa is estimated to be between Rs 100 to 120 crore

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan’s luxurious residence opposite Bandra Bandstand is reportedly around Rs 100 crore as per Housing.com

Salman Khan

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Akshay and Twinkle own a duplex home in Prime Beach Juhu and it approximately costs Rs 80 crore

Akshay Kumar

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Juhu residence, which has all the luxurious facilities, is reportedly worth Rs 30 crore

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt owns a beautiful house in Mumbai which reportedly costs around Rs 13.11 crore

Alia Bhatt

Ajay and Kajol’s palatial abode in Juhu is a dream home which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore

Kajol

Image: Kajol Instagram

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor’s lavish abode in Mumbai is reportedly worth Rs 30 crore

Anil Kapoor

