SRK to Kajol: Stars with expensive homes
JULY 06, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
King Khan’s paradise of luxury– Mannat– is located in Bandra and is said to be worth Rs 200 crore
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
The Nawab of Pataudi is the proud owner of the luxurious Pataudi Palace which reportedly has around 150 rooms and costs Rs 800 crore
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Mumbai residence Kinara is said to be worth Rs 100 crore
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
The cost of the legendary actor’s luxurious bungalow Jalsa is estimated to be between Rs 100 to 120 crore
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan’s luxurious residence opposite Bandra Bandstand is reportedly around Rs 100 crore as per Housing.com
Salman Khan
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay and Twinkle own a duplex home in Prime Beach Juhu and it approximately costs Rs 80 crore
Akshay Kumar
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Juhu residence, which has all the luxurious facilities, is reportedly worth Rs 30 crore
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt owns a beautiful house in Mumbai which reportedly costs around Rs 13.11 crore
Alia Bhatt
Ajay and Kajol’s palatial abode in Juhu is a dream home which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore
Kajol
Image: Kajol Instagram
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor’s lavish abode in Mumbai is reportedly worth Rs 30 crore
Anil Kapoor
