SRK to Priyanka: Stars in reality shows May 03, 2021
Arshad Warsi hosted the first season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss is now hosted by Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra was once the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi is now hosted by Rohit Shetty
Shahrukh Khan was the host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3
The show is back to being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan
Akshay Kumar was one of the judges of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
The show also featured Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu
Farhan Akhtar was one of the judges of Nach Baliye season 1
The show is mainly judged by Farah Khan and Malaika Arora
For more TV content, follow Pinkvilla