SRK to Priyanka: Stars in reality shows

May 03, 2021

Arshad Warsi hosted the first season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is now hosted by Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra was once the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is now hosted by Rohit Shetty

Shahrukh Khan was the host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3

The show is back to being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar was one of the judges of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

The show also featured Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu

Farhan Akhtar was one of the judges of Nach Baliye season 1

The show is mainly judged by Farah Khan and Malaika Arora

