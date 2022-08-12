Heading 3
SRK to Priyanka: Stars with tri-colour
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 13, 2022
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share a picture of himself with the Indian National Flag
Shah Rukh Khan
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra can be seen swirling her tricolor dupatta wrapped around her neck in the boomerang video
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Ranveer Singh Twitter
Ranveer Singh is seen flaunting his million-dollar smile as he shared a picture with the Indian national flag
Ranveer Singh
Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun can be seen donning white tee with a white jacket and black trousers as he opened one arm in the air and held the flag from the other
Varun Dhawan
Photo: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan made sure to wear her patriotism on her clothes. She is seen saluting while holding the national flag in her hand
Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana is seen donning an off-white outfit as he waves the Indian national flag
Ayushmann Khurrana
Photo: Rajkummar Rao Twitter
Rajkummar shared a picture from the Hall of Fame in Leh Ladakh and he is seen walking toward the museum
Rajkummar Rao
Photo: Akshay Kumar Twitter
Akshay Kumar can be seen holding the Indian national flag with pride
Akshay Kumar
Photo: John Abraham Twitter
John Abraham shared a patriotic photo from his film, Satyameva Jayate 2 as he wished fans on Republic Day
John Abraham
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Twitter
Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of himself on his social media handle with the National flag
Vicky Kaushal
