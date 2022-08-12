Heading 3

SRK to Priyanka: Stars with tri-colour 

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share a picture of himself with the Indian National Flag

Shah Rukh Khan

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra can be seen swirling her tricolor dupatta wrapped around her neck in the boomerang video

Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Ranveer Singh Twitter

Ranveer Singh is seen flaunting his million-dollar smile as he shared a picture with the Indian national flag

Ranveer Singh

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun can be seen donning white tee with a white jacket and black trousers as he opened one arm in the air and held the flag from the other

 Varun Dhawan

Photo: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made sure to wear her patriotism on her clothes. She is seen saluting while holding the national flag in her hand

Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen donning an off-white outfit as he waves the Indian national flag

Ayushmann Khurrana

Photo: Rajkummar Rao Twitter

Rajkummar shared a picture from the Hall of Fame in Leh Ladakh and he is seen walking toward the museum

Rajkummar Rao

Photo: Akshay Kumar Twitter

Akshay Kumar can be seen holding the Indian national flag with pride

Akshay Kumar

Photo: John Abraham Twitter

John Abraham shared a patriotic photo from his film, Satyameva Jayate 2 as he wished fans on Republic Day

John Abraham

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Twitter

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of himself on his social media handle with the National flag

Vicky Kaushal

