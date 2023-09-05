Heading 3

september 05, 2023

SRK-Rani: Onscreen teachers

Rani Mukerji played the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hitchki. Her role was to establish and instruct a class of rebellious children

Rani Mukerji

Image: IMDB

Juhi Chawla portrayed the role of a righteous teacher in the film Chalk N Duster 

Juhi Chawla

Image: IMDB

Hrithik Roshan played mathematician Anand Kumar in his film Super 30

Image: IMDB

Hrithik Roshan

Sushmita Sen's alluring teacher avatar in Main Hoon Na grabbed the eyeballs of the audience. She played the role of Chandni Chopra, a chemistry professor

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram 

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDB

In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan played the role of a teacher to Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic child

Rajkummar Rao portrays the role of a P.T instructor in the film Chhalaang

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram 

Boman Irani's portrayal of Principal Viru Sahastrabuddhe, aka Virus, in 3 Idiots. It was one of the most iconic characters

Boman Irani

Image: IMDB

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a music teacher in Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDB

Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai played Miss Braganza 

Archana Puran Singh

Image: Archana Puran Singh Instagram 

Amitabh Bachchan was seen as a strict principal in the film Mohabbatein

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDB

