Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 11, 2023
SRK's 100% success ratio on Diwali
The Abbas-Mustan directorial marked the first ever Diwali release for Shah Rukh Khan. It turned out to be a blockbuster film
Baazigar
Images: IMDB
DDLJ is among the most popular films of Indian cinema. It was also a Diwali release
Images: IMDB
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Shah Rukh Khan returned on Diwali with another blockbuster film, Dil To Pagal Hai. It was directed by Yash Chopra
Dil To Pagal Hai
Images: IMDB
Karan Johar's directorial debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is among the most loved films of Shah Rukh Khan. It was also a Diwali release
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Images: IMDB
YRF's Mohabbatein portrayed SRK and Amitabh Bachchan in an epic face-off. The movie was a Diwali blockbuster
Mohabbatein
Images: IMDB
Another blockbuster YRF film, Veer-Zara debuted in theaters as a Diwali entertainer. It has a very rich music
Veer-Zara
Images: IMDB
Farhan Akhtar's directorial crime drama, Don also debuted in theaters on Diwali and writes a success story
Don
Images: IMDB
Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood. The SRK starrer romantic drama was a Diwali blockbuster
Om Shanti Om
Images: IMDB
Ra.One
Images: IMDB
Ra. One didn't worked well as per the fans expectations but the movie fair a decent amount pertaining to the stardom of SRK and his connection with Diwali
Last Yash Chopra directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali release. It was a successful film at the box office
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Images: IMDB
Last Yash Chopra directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali release. It was a successful film at the box office
Happy New Year
Images: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.