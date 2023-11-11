Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 11, 2023

SRK's 100% success ratio on Diwali

The Abbas-Mustan directorial marked the first ever Diwali release for Shah Rukh Khan. It turned out to be a blockbuster film

 Baazigar 

Images: IMDB

DDLJ is among the most popular films of Indian cinema. It was also a Diwali release

Images: IMDB

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 

Shah Rukh Khan returned on Diwali with another blockbuster film, Dil To Pagal Hai. It was directed by Yash Chopra

Dil To Pagal Hai 

Images: IMDB

Karan Johar's directorial debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is among the most loved films of Shah Rukh Khan. It was also a Diwali release

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Images: IMDB

YRF's Mohabbatein portrayed SRK and Amitabh Bachchan in an epic face-off. The movie was a Diwali blockbuster 

Mohabbatein 

Images: IMDB

Another blockbuster YRF film, Veer-Zara debuted in theaters as a Diwali entertainer. It has a very rich music

Veer-Zara

Images: IMDB

Farhan Akhtar's directorial crime drama, Don also debuted in theaters on Diwali and writes a success story

Don

Images: IMDB

Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood. The SRK starrer romantic drama was a Diwali blockbuster

Om Shanti Om

Images: IMDB

 Ra.One 

Images: IMDB

Ra. One didn't worked well as per the fans expectations but the movie fair a decent amount pertaining to the stardom of SRK and his connection with Diwali 

Last Yash Chopra directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali release. It was a successful film at the box office

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Images: IMDB

Last Yash Chopra directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali release. It was a successful film at the box office

Happy New Year

Images: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here