Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 21, 2023

SS Rajamouli announces his next project

With the historic reception of RRR in Western countries, SS Rajamouli rose to immense popularity in Hollywood. The filmmaker known for delivering visual spectacles has announced his next biggie

SS Rajamouli 

Image: RRR Movie's Instagram 

On Tuesday, Rajamouli took to his social media to announce his upcoming project officially titled, Made In India

Made In India

Image: RRR Movie's Instagram 

Touted to be a biopic of Indian cinema, the film chronicles the origin story of cinema in India. It will be shot on a grand scale with a huge production budget

Video: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

Biopic Of Indian Cinema

Interestingly, SS Rajamouli is not directing the project but he will be serving as its presenter. However, the name of Rajamouli attached to any project is enough to generate curiosity among movie lovers

Presenter

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

The Makers

Image: SS Karthikeya's Instagram 

While Rajamouli is presenting the film, it will be directed by Nitin Kakkar. Moreover, the project is being bankrolled by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya

The Plot

Image: Wikipedia

The premise of the film is set in the 19th and 20th Centuries. It is speculated to be the story of Dada Saheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema 

Star cast

Image: RRR Movie's Instagram 

As of now, there have been no announcements about its possible star cast but the team is onboarding an ensemble for the pivotal roles

The legendary filmmaker will return to the director's chair for his globe-trotting action-adventure film with Mahesh Babu

SSR's next directorial

Image: IMDb 

The Pan-World movie is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to be onboarding Hollywood actors alongside Mahesh Babu in prominent roles

SSMB29

Image: IMDb 

Moreover, Rajamouli is reportedly doing a cameo appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

SSR in Kalki

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here