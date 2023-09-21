SS Rajamouli announces his next project

With the historic reception of RRR in Western countries, SS Rajamouli rose to immense popularity in Hollywood. The filmmaker known for delivering visual spectacles has announced his next biggie
SS Rajamouli
On Tuesday, Rajamouli took to his social media to announce his upcoming project officially titled, Made In India
Made In India
Touted to be a biopic of Indian cinema, the film chronicles the origin story of cinema in India. It will be shot on a grand scale with a huge production budget
Biopic Of Indian Cinema
Interestingly, SS Rajamouli is not directing the project but he will be serving as its presenter. However, the name of Rajamouli attached to any project is enough to generate curiosity among movie lovers
Presenter
The Makers
While Rajamouli is presenting the film, it will be directed by Nitin Kakkar. Moreover, the project is being bankrolled by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya
The Plot
The premise of the film is set in the 19th and 20th Centuries. It is speculated to be the story of Dada Saheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema
Star cast
As of now, there have been no announcements about its possible star cast but the team is onboarding an ensemble for the pivotal roles
The legendary filmmaker will return to the director's chair for his globe-trotting action-adventure film with Mahesh Babu
SSR's next directorial
The Pan-World movie is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to be onboarding Hollywood actors alongside Mahesh Babu in prominent roles
SSMB29
Moreover, Rajamouli is reportedly doing a cameo appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD