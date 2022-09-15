Heading 3
SS Rajamouli’s interesting facts
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
As SS Rajamouli is born in Raichur, Karnataka, he knows how to speak fluent Kannada language
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
SS Rajamouli is fondly referred to as Jakkanna by his close friends. The moniker was coined and given to Rajamouli by Rajiv Kanakala, during the shooting of Student No.1 for his working style. ‘Jakkanna.’ means a popular sculptor in the Hoysala empire of South India
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Rajamouli is an Atheist by choice and does not believe in God. However, he respects those who believe in god and worship
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Rajamouli is only the second director after Shankar who has no box office flops so far. All of his movies have become top earners starting from Student No 1
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Rajamouli is a big fan of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He aspires to work with him very soon
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Although Rajamouli is an atheist, he is obsessed with Indian mythological stories. He wants to turn Mahabharata into the biggest motion picture on a never-seen-before scale
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
MM Keeravani is Rajamouli's cousin. He is more popularly known in Bollywood as MM Kreem, and is a frequent musical collaborator for Rajamouli
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Baahubali featured in BBC's documentary on 100 Years of Indian cinema. that too, before the release of the film! After all, it was the touted as India's costliest film ever!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakul Preet Singh inspired party looks