SS Rajamouli’s interesting facts

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 15, 2022

As SS Rajamouli is born in Raichur, Karnataka, he knows how to speak fluent Kannada language

SS Rajamouli is fondly referred to as Jakkanna by his close friends. The moniker was coined and given to Rajamouli by Rajiv Kanakala, during the shooting of Student No.1 for his working style. ‘Jakkanna.’ means a popular sculptor in the Hoysala empire of South India

Rajamouli is an Atheist by choice and does not believe in God. However, he respects those who believe in god and worship

Rajamouli is only the second director after Shankar who has no box office flops so far. All of his movies have become top earners starting from Student No 1

Rajamouli is a big fan of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He aspires to work with him very soon

Although Rajamouli is an atheist, he is obsessed with Indian mythological stories. He wants to turn Mahabharata into the biggest motion picture on a never-seen-before scale

MM Keeravani is Rajamouli's cousin. He is more popularly known in Bollywood as MM Kreem, and is a frequent musical collaborator for Rajamouli

Baahubali featured in BBC's documentary on 100 Years of Indian cinema. that too, before the release of the film! After all, it was the touted as India's costliest film ever!

